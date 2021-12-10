What does autism look like?
Everyone has their ideas, based on what they’ve seen in movies, or perhaps witnessed with someone they know at church or encountered at the store.
But the truth is, autism wears all kinds of faces. It exhibits itself in a variety of different ways. And the portrait of a person on the autism spectrum may challenge your perception of what “autistic” means.
Take McKenzie Clay, a 21-year-old from Somerset, Ky.
She’s an actress. A scientist. An entrepreneur.
And in addition to all of that, she faces challenges every day, in almost every social interaction, that most of us cannot fathom.
“It takes so much to not get offended when people are trying to help you, and not get offended when they don’t seem to understand,” she said. “I know people mean well, I know they’re trying to help, but it’s just so frustrating. It’s honestly devastating how I just cannot communicate the way that society and my parents want me to communicate with them.”
In that case, Clay was specifically referring to people trying to guess what she’s wanting to say when she takes a pause, searching for the right word or phrase. (”It messes your thought process up, and makes it harder for you to think,” she said. “It’s noise from outside the mind.”) In truth, however, that frustration comes from many different angles when trying to exist and thrive in a world where your brain works differently, drastically so, than those of the people around you.
“My parents used to think that they were horrible parents, that they couldn’t do anything right and they didn’t know what to do,” said Clay, daughter of Jerry and Tina Clay of Somerset. “They were teaching me and raising me like the rest of my siblings, but I just didn’t seem to be able to grasp anything. ... I just struggled so much and they didn’t understand.
“For me, I didn’t understand why people were mean to me,” she continued. “I never was mean to anyone else; at least, I never tried to be. At that time, my concept of being mean and unkind was a little different. I didn’t understand because I wasn’t exactly learning like other kids, that saying something, just being honest, being extremely forward wasn’t exactly kindness, but could be mean depending on what I was saying.
“I would accidentally make fun of somebody, when all I was doing was being honest. It didn’t click that some things don’t need to be said out loud. They could be true, but they ... could really hurt someone. A lot of times, I was actually hurting other kids’ feelings without the intention of hurting them. And then kids would kind of avoid me. Mostly girls would attack me for some reason, and I never got it. So I ended up backing away and retreating from everyone.”
When Clay was little, she would gravitate toward patterns and organization. That manifested itself in the way she stacked blocks or played with toys; at the doctor’s office, she would open the toy cabinet, take out all the playthings, put them in order, put them back in, take them out again, and repeat the process over and over. At that very young age, the doctor mentioned autism as a possibility, but it wasn’t until Clay was 11 and in the sixth grade that she was actually diagnosed with autism.
Clay noted that in the past, people often considered two conditions differently from one another — an autism where people were non-verbal and effectively couldn’t participate in society, and Asperger Syndrome, for people who were higher-functioning but still had difficulties with social interactions and were often drawn to repetitive activities and patterns. It wasn’t until much more recent years that people realized there was a spectrum involved, a wide assortment of behaviors indicative of autism that may not neatly fit into either of those labels.
“You cannot fully diagnose a child with autism or Asperger Syndrome separately, because they might have some characteristics for the condition that are more severe in some areas and not as severe in other areas,” she said. “You can’t clearly diagnose someone with autism, because there’s a full range of autism.”
In the fifth grade, Clay was diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), and while her medicine for that helped her think more clearly in the classroom and significantly raise her grades, “they still noticed there was still something off socially,” she said. “I didn’t make friends easily; I tended to be alone. I just didn’t fit in with people.”
A young development psychiatrist in Vermont gave Clay’s parents a packet of information, and the task to observe Clay. After sending back a form containing data about the child, Clay was diagnosed with autism.
In truth, she has numerous conditions that are tied together -- ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety and depression. Clay described it as a spider web of many strings, at which autism is at the center. The further out on the web, the more conditions become a factor, things like eating disorders, insomnia, and various mental struggles.
“If one piece of that spider web is pulled, it causes a catastrophic effect to everything else,” she said. “You just have to have the willpower and strength to fight it, and that gets very tiring.”
In her young life, Clay has already worked a number of jobs, including retail and restaurant service, and noted how those mental mousetraps can cause a chain reaction at any time.
“At work, you’re having to try to talk to people. You want things to be nice and organized at work, and sometimes they are, but then a thought pops up, ‘What if this?’ and ‘What if this?’ and ‘What if this?’ and it brings out your ADHD, then it brings out the depression, then it brings out your autism,” she said. “When things just become too overwhelming and you cannot communicate the feelings, it makes you feel so alone.”
Clay compared it to writer’s block -- a condition typically felt by someone trying to find the right words for a story or written assignment where those words or concepts just aren’t coming to them. For people with communication difficulties like Clay, that’s a permanent problem.
“It takes us longer to figure out how to respond to something,” she said. “Sometimes that response is needed in that moment, but you can’t find it in that moment. Then you realize, ‘I should have said this,’ but what comes out of the person’s mouth is a rushed response, and that’s that causes issues. Because we can’t think clearly enough and process things clearly enough in the amount of time you want an answer to give you a proper and well-thought-out answer.
“Communication is more than just talking; it’s body language, eye contact, inflection. Communication is a lot of things,” she added. “I just cannot connect the dots on all those things and it just leaves talking. Someone can say something and I interpret it wrong. ... Sometimes when I’m loud, I tend to sound aggressive or I sound like have some sort of anger behind it. I’m not really (angry), but I don’t always catch that I can sound that way because I don’t see it as a bad thing. I just see it as me trying to talk.”
Then there are physical issues -- tics and behaviors like picking at her head or jerking her right hand when stressed or bored. Sometimes when her anxiety is high, Clay covers her ears or even bangs her head against walls or windows, or something more common like humming or shaking her legs.
Clay becomes frustrated with the misconception that autism is a learning disability, or that people on the spectrum aren’t smart; on the contrary, they’re typically very smart, sometimes genius-level, both in terms of things like math and science as well as the arts, but cannot ably communicate that. Moreover, they tend to have very strong emotions that become buried and complicated because people with autism don’t know how to express them, noted Clay.
“The way I show how I love someone is to kind of pester them and be an annoyance,” said Clay. “That’s what I find to be love. (Someone else) wants me to show love through an understanding of an emotional level, but I don’t understand what I’m supposed to feel. It’s like an emotional blockage. People with autism tend to have so much emotion pent up inside them that they can’t get out because they can’t explain what they’re feeling.”
Like many people with autism, Clay says she struggles to understand sarcasm, is observant but often about the “wrong things,” and can be aloof. She has difficulty reading body language and facial expressions, and often doesn’t notice the little red flags in social situations that other people instinctively pick up on.
She has improved with knowing how to hold back her unbridled honesty for the sake of social decorum. After being diagnosed, “if I said something that was brutally honest but not something I should say, (Clay’s parents) would say, ‘That’s something we don’t say out loud, that’s something we keep to ourselves,’” said Clay. But even then, things needed to be organized and rational, not just a matter of say-so.
“If there was not an explanation as to why I should do something, and I thought it wasn’t a reasonable and logical explanation as to why something is that way, I would not listen; there had to be an explanation, or it just floats over the top of my head and I disregard it,” she said. “There were a lot of techniques and tools we had to learn and use after I was diagnosed that actually helped me become the person I am now.”
That person has overcome the challenges facing her to embrace the good things about autism — and yes, they exist and are important to Clay. A creative soul, Clay enjoys dressing up in lavish costumes and eye-catching apparel, and does this not just at a Halloween party or cosplay convention, but in everyday social situations.
“I love being unique,” she said. “I don’t understand why people want to be so much like someone else. I get it, I do, there are times I wish I was like someone, but at the same time, I love my uniqueness. I love how I can wear the clothes that I wear, I wear my steampunk stuff, my Japanese (inspired apparel) with pride when I walk in a room without feeling embarrassed. I’m goofy, I’m funny, I’m unique. Why would anyone want to hide that?
“You don’t see uniqueness every day,” she added. “So much of the world is trying to tell you to be the same. This is how it is, this is how you’re supposed to dress, this is who you’re supposed to be. People on the spectrum don’t fit that, can’t fit that, won’t fit that. It frustrates people.”
Clay loves the arts, particularly theatre and music. She’s a skillful artist at drawing by hand, has been singing as long as she could talk, and plays instruments ranging from the violin to the bass drum. But acting is really her passion, as it helps unlock parts of her around which her autism typically puts up barriers.
“For me to be as good as I am at acting, for a person who is supposed to not be able to understand all these social cues, to go on stage and perform as if she did, (it feels good),” she said. “While I act, it’s almost like that clears up for me. I can understand the character I’m supposed to be playing. I can process the emotion and I can convey it properly. Facial expressions, voice inflections, body language. On a day-to-day basis, I can’t do that.”
Clay started acting in high school at Somerset Christian School and has gone on to appear in plays locally with both Flashback Theater Company and Somerset Community College’s theatre department. Originally, her goal was to be a geologist, a subject which she has been studying at Somerset Community College. And she still loves geology and science in general for what it is -- “I love to explore things,” she said -- but feels like pursuing an acting career might be better for her in the long run -- and while she knows isn’t easy to make it big in that business, the ability to spread her message about autism awareness is worth the risk.
“I always thought I would be a scientist, but it turns out I might not be,” said Clay. “... I want to make (acting) a career. I want to show people that I can communicate, but my communication isn’t through normal circumstances. My communication is through my art, my passion. God gave me acting as a way to truly communicate to people. ... My gift would be wasted if I didn’t try (to make a career of it). I can use that as a stepping stone to start my business again, and I can use my influence as an actress to be able to really get this (message) out there.”
The business Clay referred to is Hardwired: Autism Awareness. Clay started it as a non-profit while participating in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!), a project through the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. The program allows teenagers to learn about business and create their own functioning company. Clay chose to make hers a non-profit that would help educate others about autism.
“I would go around (to events) and set up my own booth, or go around to companies and classrooms and teach the students about autism, and what autism is, how to approach somebody, so basically the psychology on how to communicate with someone with autism,” said Clay. “I enjoyed it. I felt like I was able to help people understand a condition that is very hard to understand.”
Life and school and such have put the business on the backburner for now, but it’s something that’s important to Clay and that she’d like to revisit when conditions allow.
For now, Clay is working, acting, continuing to develop her communication skills, and making her way in the world as a confident young woman on the autism spectrum. She’s made a success story of her own that’s still being written, but knows other families out there with children diagnosed with autism may be going through the same kind of challenges she experienced. As such, Clay shared words of advice for parents and individual with autism alike.
“Don’t coddle your children on the spectrum,” said Clay. “Don’t say, ‘Oh, they have this, that’s just who they are, that’s the way they’re going to be.’ That is the worst decision you could ever make. Challenge them. Push them out of their comfort zone. They will become stronger, more independent. Eventually, they will come to appreciate that, and they will look at everything you did them that brought them to that moment and they will realize that you did so that they could succeed in love because you wanted what was best for them. ... It may cause some grief in the moment because, man, we do not like change. But it will be the most beneficial thing you could do in the long run.”
That doesn’t mean to treat them as if they weren’t autistic -- they are, and they’re atypical, noted Clay. Such kids have to be handled differently. But those children should also not be discouraged by being diagnosed with autism -- it’s more good than bad, said Clay.
“Don’t let people’s opinions about what normal should be affect you because your normal is not their normal,” she said. “Your normal is unique. ... If people cannot accept you with your quirks and habits and if they cannot understand or don’t want to try to understand, you don’t need to be dealing with those kinds of people. They don’t want to deal with you so just let them be. Be social with people who want to be social with you, and accept and understand. Don’t let people tell you autism is a bad thing when it’s not, and don’t let people discourage you over something you can’t control.”
