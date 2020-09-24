A construction contract for a planned cloverleaf interchange at the intersection of Ky. 80 and Ky. 461, and four-laning Ky. 461 north to near Buck Creek bridge is scheduled for letting today (Friday, September 25), according to Amber Hale, public information officer for Kentucky Highway Department District 8.
Rodney Casada, spokesperson for Gov. Andy Beshear in Pulaski County, said Thursday, “ … that’s my understanding … the contract will be let tomorrow (Friday).”
No ceremony will be held in conjunction with the contract letting. Hale said a ceremony could be planned after the contract meeting tomorrow (Friday). “They may or they may not (have a ceremony),” she said.
Both State Representative Tommy Turner, who got $22 million in the State Transportation Cabinet’s budget for the Ky. 80-Ky. 461 project, and Casada said they had not been informed of any ceremony at the contract letting. “They may have something later,” suggested Casada.
The cloverleaf interchange and widening Ky. 461 will serve Ky. 80, Ky. 461 and the yet-to-be-constructed bypass of northern Somerset. The existing interchange, improved several years ago, still is considered a dangerous spot, apparently because of limited sight distance. It has been the scene of several accidents.
Ky. 461 is a heavily traveled highway, serving Valley Oak Commerce Complex and Valley Oak Technology Complex and well as being the route for thousands of tourists making their way from northern cities to Lake Cumberland.
SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority) has named Ky. 461 a top priority road to give Somerset and Pulaski County four-lane access to I-75 at Mt. Vernon.
