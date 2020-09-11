In the world of business, 2020 has been a rocky time, to say the least.
That’s when you need a rock to hold on to, to depend upon. And that’s the role that the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce has sought to play over the last six-plus months.
“We’ve never taken a day off at the Chamber,” said Bobby Clue, executive director of the local organization which serves as a support system for businesses in the area. “We’ve worked diligently for the business community ever since the pandemic hit. This is when businesses really need the Chamber of Commerce, and I personally don’t think there’s been a Chamber of Commerce in Kentucky that’s been more proactive in helping its members.”
Part of that is taking their efforts directly to Chamber members. When COVID-19 concerns first resulted in shutdowns this past March, Clue and the local Chamber reached out to over 500 retail businesses and asked a simple question: “How can we help you?”
Clue said that they’ve continued to follow that up with educational information and resources that would allow businesses hit hard by closure or reduced traffic to stay afloat.
“We were on the front lines of discussing how to apply for PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) money. We were on the front lines of helping people apply for unemployment — it was the first time for a lot of people,” said Clue.
And “one of the biggest accomplishments” for the Chamber was in partnering with Pulaski County Government to provide protective equipment to local businesses in need of it, specific to COVID-19 regulations. Clue said they’ve handed out over 17,000 disposable face masks — “We’re still handing those out, actually,” he noted, saying that just Wednesday he helped provide the protective equipment to Pulaski County Youth Football League and Buffalo Wings & Rings — and “thousands of dollars’ worth” of disposable gloves and sanitizer.
“That comes out of our bottom line at the Chamber,” said Clue. “We’re very lucky Pulaski County Government was able to pay for the majority of the masks with a reimbursement plan from the federal government. We’re very proud of being able to do that.”
The Chamber also adapted to the call to socially distance by turning to technology.
“I personally like to be on-site involved with business locations while on the job; unfortunately, COVID-19 was not letting do much of that,” said Clue. “We had to reinvent the model of how we promoted the business community. We started using virtual technology — in my opinion, better than anyone in the state — for virtual ribbon cuttings.”
Rather than gather a large crowd at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new business as has been the custom in the past, Clue and the business owner would do it by themselves, and livestream the event on Facebook.
“We were receiving thousands upon thousands of views; it helped the businesses immensely,” said Clue. “People who may not feel coming out to ribbon cuttings can learn about the business community.”
Clue also pointed to the “Business Spotlight” Video series, featuring interviews with established businesses that have done noteworthy things in 2020. Clue pointed to the Sky Hope Recovery Center for women which was recently in the spotlight, with information on how people can donate to them, how graduates can find jobs, and things like that. Haney’s Appledale Farm and Paul’s Discount, two other local stores celebrating milestones this year, are coming up, and Clue is extremely pleased with how the series has gone.
“We started using virtual (solutions) because we had to, but we learned this is something we should have done a long time ago,” said Clue. “We are able to cast a much wider net because of digital (technology). Thousands of people have seen these.”
Clue said that his office has seen a “huge uptick” in job postings over the last six weeks or so, signaling positive things for the economy.
“For a while, when COVID shut everything down, businesses were laying off employees and had to think about the survivability and longevity of their businesses; for a lot of them, that meant they had to shutter their doors and sent people home,” said Clue. “We’re seeing a lot of people hiring again, and a lot of businesses that weren’t traditionally hiring are now hiring.
“I thought (the COVID-19 situation) would be a unilateral destroyer of small businesses, but it really hasn’t been,” he added. “I don’t know if there’s a particular model for what has succeeded and what has failed.”
There are trends to note, however. Clue said that with people staying home more, they’re doing more projects around the house. That means going out to paint retailers to buy paint, or buying supplies for landscape projects, bathroom remodeling, or laying carpet and hardwood floors.
“Contractors are incredibly busy ... they’re booked six months in advance,” said Clue. “Landscapers, roofers, retail in that aspect has done very well.”
Ultimately, while “some businesses have had a hard time, others have done well,” said Clue, and either way, the Chamber is there to help them survive and thrive in a more challenging world.
“What we’ve tried to do is support the guys who have done well, but really focus on the guys who are struggling and help them,” said Clue. “We don’t want to lose any businesses here in our community. For every been you hear about that’s gone, there are about a dozen that we have helped stay in business, because of the work we’re doing here at the Chamber.”
