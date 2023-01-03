It was a busy — and bountiful — 2022 for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
The organization which assists and promotes local businesses in the community saw an increase of 152 new members in 2022, for a growth rate of 6.7 percent. They also enjoyed a 92.5 percent retention rate for existing Chamber members — a good 7 percentage points-plus above the national average.
And that’s just part of what Chamber Executive Director Bobby Clue, outgoing Chamber president Tiffany Finley, and incoming president Shawn Daugherty had to share with the January Chamber luncheon crowd on Tuesday at The Center for Rural Development, for this year’s “State of the Chamber” address.
“Boy, what a year it was,” said Clue to lead off his presentation Tuesday. “Considering all the challenges we collectively faced, I’m proud to report that your Chamber never stopped focusing on bringing you value. ... The Chamber continued to evolve, react, and overcome the challenges from the last year.”
The local Chamber of Commerce is entering its 98th year in operation, and had one of its most successful years ever, despite working with a team of only three full-time employees. Daughtery said that, in his role as the organization’s new president, plans are to add a fourth employee, in particular to aid business liaison Bill Marshall in his ever-continuing quest to bring in and take care of Chamber members.
“We’re really excited about hiring another person so we can go out and prospect and continue to grow our Chamber,” said Clue.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is the seventh-largest chamber of commerce in Kentucky, with approximately 900 member businesses. Clue called this local board the “best in the state of Kentucky” and also noted that the local chamber is a regional partner with other similar organizations in the surrounding area.
“We get calls from chambers and talk to them about programs they might want to facilitate that we’re doing ... and help them in any way we can,” said Clue.
He also noted Laura Glover of The Center for Rural Development as the Chamber’s new second vice-president, and Willie Wilson of AppHarvest as the board’s the newest member.
Clue was excited about the variety of speakers at Chamber luncheons over the past year, including UK basketball great Kenny Walker, International Bluegrass Museum Director Chris Joslin, and Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles — one of two current candidates for Kentucky governor to speak along with Somerset’s own Mayor Alan Keck. Clue said there would be a “tremendous” line-up of speakers for 2023 as well.
Though social media is often a challenging aspect of the modern world for businesses to navigate — “Nobody really likes social media, but we kind of need it,” noted Clue — the Chamber excelled in that area in 2022, surpassing 16,000 followers on the Chamber’s Facebook page generating 480,000 page views.
Clue also talked about the training programs offered at no cost to Chamber members, and the Member-2-Member program, where Chamber members can receive discounts from each other, with almost 200 local businesses currently participating.
Offering referrals is a big part of what the Chamber does, with around 3-4 percent of calls the Chamber receives being questions about where one can obtain certain goods and services, and Clue is happy to refer them to Chamber members.
The Chamber held eight more ribbon cuttings for new and renovated businesses than last year, with 50 in 2022, and facilitated over 7,900 phone calls and in-person visits with members to help identify ways to better support their businesses, 2,300 more than in 2021.
Clue also spoke about Chamber events like the annual Christmas Parade, the Jack Keeney Memorial Golf Tournament — which raised $3,400 to be donated to the 5:16 Clinic on behalf of the late Keeney and his family — the Shamrock Shuffle 5K, which will move to Somerset this year, Operation Beautifiction (which encourages local organizations to help clean roadways), the successful second year for the Lake Cumberland Air Show in 2022, which over 7,000 people attended, and the Chamber of Commerce Holiday Auction, which saw a check presented Tuesday for $30,000 to go toward Somerset Community College scholarships.
“I hope this year-in-review has given you confidence that through the Someret-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, your voice is heard, and that we have your back,” said Clue. “The mission of the Chamber remains the same: to take a leadership role in the improvement of business and the quality of life through the Lake Cumberland region through business development, economic, civic, cultural and educational programming.”
In addition to Clue, Finley and Daugherty got to share their thoughts as well from their positions aboard the Chamber presidency.
“This has been an experience that I’ll never forget,” said Finley. “I feel like I’ve learned so much about myself in a variety of ways that I never thought was possible. ... This Chamber has done an incredible job creating a voice for local businesses, but for me, it has always been about community.”
While Finley’s dozen years with the Chamber is mostly over, one pet project of hers is something she’s determined to remain involved in. Finley organized the RISE women’s leadership development program this past year, to offer a nurturing environment in which to network with other professional women and help create a positive work-life balance.
“I’m not quite ready to give up the RISE program,” she said. “... I’m super proud of what we’ve created so far. We have had four RISE sessions in 2022 that have averaged over 130 women each, where we heard personal journeys from women leaders, and learned everything from how to network, gain financial independence, self-defense, and even how to change a tire. I think we just scratched the surface on what that program can and will be.”
For Daugherty of Citizens National Bank, moving up from first vice-president to president of the Chamber board, being a member of the organization is all about relationships, he said.
“This Chamber helps to facilitate and cultivate relationships in our business community,” he said. “These relationships become the backbones of our local small businesses. Relationships help us grow and prosper as businesses.”
While Daugherty talked about adding the new employee — adding Marshall in 2015 helped significantly increase membership by 75 percent and retention rates from 86 percent to over 92 percent, he noted — he said he’d prefer to focus on fine-tuning the programs the Chamber already has going rather than add any new ones.
“All of the new programs that we’ve got are functioning very well,” said Daugherty. “... I’m proud to be part of this great community and I appreciate your support and trust in selecting me as your 97th Chamber president. I will work hard to carry the torch, and I will make you proud.”
