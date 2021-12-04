FILE - CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes tribute in New York, Dec. 8, 2018. CNN fired Cuomo for the role he played in defense of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he fought sexual harassment charges. CNN said Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, it was still investigating but additional information had come to light. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)