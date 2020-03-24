A Somerset man charged in connection to his relationship with a minor accepted a pretrial diversion earlier this month after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
John Matthew Branham, 29, of Grand Central Boulevard, pleaded guilty March 3 to Unlawful Transaction with a Minor under 16. A Pulaski County grand jury indicted him in January for third-degree Rape in connection to a case involving a Somerset woman who allowed her minor daughters to have relationships with two men.
At Branham's arraignment January 17, defense attorney Dan Thompson argued that the reported victim is now 18 years old and expecting Branham's child. While acknowledging the two started dating when she was 16, Thompson noted that they recognize the seriousness of the charge but want to continue living together.
In exchange for Branham's guilty plea, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Bridgeman amended the rape charge to unlawful transaction and recommended a two-year pretrial diversion — meaning that if Branham complies with the conditions of the diversion and encounters no further legal trouble after two years, the conviction would no longer included on his record.
The diversion is scheduled to end on February 27, 2022.
Branham's co-defendants -- Stephanie Lynn Jones, 38, of Ohio Street, and Daniel E. Mills, 40, of Liberty Street -- are both scheduled in Pulaski Circuit Court for a pretrial conference on April 23.
Jones, the mother of the two reported victims, is facing two counts of first-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.
The Pulaski County Grand Jury charged Mills with two counts of third-degree Rape as well as first-degree Sexual Abuse and Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor for Sexual Offenses. The minor he is accused of being involved with is reportedly 15 years old.
The case was investigated by Somerset Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.