Jeff Perkins, known simply as “Coach” to many Somerset High School football players, passed away Wednesday at the age of 71.
He served the Somerset Independent District in some capacity – from teacher to coach to principal to board of education member, and most recently as the administrator of the Alumni and Aquatic Center – for more than 40 years.
If you ask his older brother John Perkins what kind of brother he was, John will talk at length about how the two fought like cats and dogs growing up, but that he couldn’t have had a better brother.
“He was well loved by his brothers and sisters and his family,” John Perkins said. “Everybody adored Jeff. They called him Slick. They called him Jeff. They called him Jeffrey, but whatever they called him, it was with love.”
John Perkins pointed out that the two of them were born 23 months apart, with John being the older brother who didn’t necessarily enjoy having the younger brother around.
They did, however, have to at least work together on the farm.
“It was our job to get the coal and kindling in and not let the fire go out,” John said.
The two had to help with the animals as well. Their father bought an electric fence to keep the animals in, which had varying degrees of success.
“Every time it stormed, the storm would short the fence out, and we had to chase cows and chickens and pigs all over the neighborhood,” John laughed. But it was something he said they both enjoyed doing together.
As the two got older, it became clear that Jeff had a natural love of sports.
“He was a lot like our mother,” John said. “I was kind of passive, but he was as competitive as the devil. Baseball, football and basketball. Just always was a good athlete.”
As a young adult, John went into the military while Jeff was finishing up his high school days. While John was in Texas and Mississippi, he said he kept hearing about his brother who was still just a junior and senior.
“I started getting reports of this running back for Somerset that was just wearing them out. And it was my brother! And I thought to myself ‘It can’t be Jeff, because when I played with him he was scared to death. He didn’t want to get hit.’ But I think that’s what made him so tough,” John said.
Jeff also played basketball, John remembered. “Jeff was a fair basketball player, but he was what you call a gunner. He would shoot the ball so much that they would have to ice his arm down at halftime.
“I’m exaggerating,” John clarified.
After graduation, Jeff didn’t stay away from Somerset long. He returned after college to be a teacher and football coach at SHS. He was an assistant for many years before becoming head coach in 1995.
Former SHS Athletic Director Bob Tucker said he started teaching there just one year before Jeff Perkins – Tucker began in 1977, Perkins in 1978.
The two of them not only coached SHS high school athletics side-by-side, they served together on the Kentucky High School Athletic Directors Association, with Jeff serving as president.
After Perkins retired, he was still emotionally invested in his high school team.
When the SHS football team became state champs in 2021, Perkins was over the moon.
“I think both of us were probably the happiest to see Somerset win that state title in football we’d been so many years,” Tucker said “He told me ‘I’m just glad it happened in my lifetime.’ And I said, ‘Me too. We got to see it.’”
Jeff’s brother John Perkins said that Jeff had retired several times, but somehow kept ending up working once again. After retiring as a principal, a position in which he served for four years starting in 2005, Jeff spent several years as a member of the board of education. When he bid the school board adieu at the end of 2016, it wasn’t long before he was appointed the administrator of the Alumni and Aquatic Center.
John Perkins said his brother used the center as a way to hire kids that needed a job, and that he would often work with those who had problems.
“He was the kind of guy – he and his wife both – if they saw kids out in the community and the kids needed something, they would get it for them. And nobody ever knew. I couldn’t have had a better brother.”
John added that Jeff couldn’t have had a better wife in Sarah “Ellen” Stigall Perkins. She stood by him and helped him no matter what, John said.
Jeff Perkins’ illness and death was sudden, with Tucker noting that he had been talking to him just the day before he fell ill.
John said about Jeff’s illness, “When he got sick, and it looked like maybe he wasn’t going to come out of it, I said I’ll brace myself. I’ll be okay. But when he passed, I teared up a little bit, and probably the thing that helps us all when our family gets sick and – and Jeff’s been through it with his daughter, with our sister, with our mother with our dad – it really isn’t about you. It’s about the people that are there, so you want to maintain your dignity and be respectful. And he was always that way.”
Current board of education member Elaine Wilson and Scott Gulock not only served on the board with Jeff Perkins, they had fond memories of him and spoke about him on Thursday.
“Mr. Jeffrey Perkins, a well-known and beloved star athlete grew into a man who loved his school, and following his higher educational pursuits, chose to return home to serve not just our schools, but also to serve his beloved community,” Wilson said. “Mr. Perkins, often referred to as ‘Coach,’ although he was always so much more, taught, coached, then served as teacher, assistant principal, then principal within the Somerset Independent Schools system.
“A few years ago, we found Mr. Perkins choosing to run for a school board seat which he won handily because of the trust our community had in him and his good works. As with everything else, he served proudly, knowledgeably, efficiently, and enthusiastically! His greatest love was for our students who freely and enthusiastically returned that love. Because of his stellar history with our school, no one was prouder of our football program than Mr. Perkins when our team won the State Football Championship at Kroger Field on University of Kentucky’s campus. His pride was always evident in everything he did!”
Gulock said that he was grateful that he had the privilege to serve with Perkins on the board as well as to have played under him as a student.
On behalf of the board of education, Gulock said, “Our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy go out to the family of Coach Jeff Perkins (‘69). The influence and impact Coach Perkins had, not only as a student and football coach, but also as a beloved member of our school board, will be forever remembered by Somerset High School and the Somerset Athletic Community.
Somerset Superintendent Kyle Lively added, “The Somerset Independent School System is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Jeff Perkins. Our District and community mourns the passing of a great man and educator. The positive impact Mr. Perkins had on both students and adults is immeasurable. He truly made Somerset and this world a better place. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Ellen and his entire family.
Jeff Perkins’ arraignments are being conducted by Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. A full obituary can be found on page A3 of today’s edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
