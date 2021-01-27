Maybe one day, Somerset’s Cody Lee Meece will be a Grammy Award winner. He’s not there yet.
But he took a promising first step on Monday.
The seventh edition of the Lexington Music Awards — in which artists can win a “Lexi” Award — celebrates talent in and around the city at the heart of the Bluegrass State, once called “the Athens of the West.” Meece, one of Pulaski County’s most notable singer-songwriters, a man whose talents are often on display at local nightspots and Master Musicians Festival events — took home the award for “Album of the Year” for his debut EP “The Break” that he released last year.
The awards ceremony is normally held every year at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in Lexington, but due to COVID-19 concerns, it will most likely be a small private event this year. Meece, however, was informed of his win ahead of that point.
“Man I’m over the moon about this!” Meece told the Commonwealth Journal. “When setting out to pursue a career in the arts, there are a lot of folks who will tell you that you’re crazy — they’ll tell you to focus more on job security and ‘real life’ — but what those folks don’t understand is that, for an artist, our craft is real life to us.”
Meece wasn’t expecting the award, noting that he was nominated up alongside “nothing but amazing artists ... I have a ton of respect for,” but called it a “a cool feather” in his hat.
“Everybody knows I like adding feathers to my hat,” he quipped. “All jokes aside it really helps to get the word out and draw more attention to what we’re trying to accomplish which is real music for real people. My songs are for folks that need to know somebody out there feels just like they do sometimes, and I want them to know that I’m willing to hurt with them and to cheer with them.”
Meece’s album beat out “Live Free and Die” by Jockey Onassis, “The United State” by Justin Wells, and “Worshipping in the Wilderness” by Devine Carama in the best album category.
“The Break” was released as an EP in April of 2020 — which felt like a “terrible time to release it,” noted Meece, but he’d promised fans an album for some time and wasn’t about to wait any longer.
“The album came about in a way that was very unusual,” he said. “For starters, we had studio time booked in Jellico, Tenn., before we even knew where or how we were gonna get the money to pay for it. It took some instrumental people to brainstorm and figure this thing out” — including Scott Spencer (a Light of Somerset Award Recipient), Stephen Collins, Chris George, Brian Simmons, and Meece’s “amazing wife” Korissa.
Of course, April 2020 was a dark time for performers like Meece, as so many of the venues where he normally played were shut down by COVID-19 related restrictions. An album released at that time kept Meece’s name afloat — and his sound in people’s ears.
“The pandemic has been hard on us all in the performance arts,” he said. “I’ve seen some great writers and performers hang up their instruments because of the heavy hit we’ve taken and it’s saddening. Musicians and fans alike are really itching to get back to sharing a sonic space that’s full of love and celebration. As long as we all focus on banding together, loving one another, and caring for one another then we can only come out of this stronger than ever before.”
Reluctant to put too narrow a label on his sound, Meece describes his Americana-infused style as “somewhere between Stevie Ray Vaughan and Waylon Jennings.” He counts names like Johnny Cash, John Prine, and fellow local talent Pearlie Jenkins as being among his chief influences.
“There are a blue million great songwriters and performers that influence every song I write,” he said, “and all things blues and Motown never fail to put me in a good mood.”
Meece was born in Somerset and raised “just up the road” in Eubank, but always wanted to live closer to town, where he saw kids skateboarding and having fun in the city streets.
“In the country there were plenty of chores but not a whole of fun and free expression,” he said. He attended Pulaski County High School, but was thrown out for being “out of control,” as Meece put it.
“I was a troubled youth and all I wanted to do was ramble and cause trouble,” he said. “I don’t reckon they had much room for a kid like that.”
The educational establishment might not have accepted Meece’s unbridled ways, but music did. Meece credits his love of music to his recently deceased grandfather Gary, who brought home an acoustic guitar when Meece was a young teenager.
“He got it at a pawn shop for like $18 and it was it awful shape,” he said. “But something about that guitar spoke to me and helped me see that I could use it as a tool to escape all of the trouble in my mind. He taught me my first two songs, which were ‘House of the Rising Sun’ by The Animals and the old bluegrass standard ‘Wildwood Flower.’ After that, I just got hooked on it as an escape —my own spaceship to get away from the bad things I’d been through and experienced growing up as a poor kid in a trailer park and all that comes with that.”
Meece said he and his team of “beautiful hearts” are in the planning stages for another album — a rewarding but costly affair, “and that’s a tough hurdle to overcome sometimes,” said Meece. Plans are for it to be a full-length LP, containing anywhere from 10 to 14 songs, all written by himself — songs born out of his life experiences, struggles and, as he experienced most recently, golden successes.
“I’m feeling real good about it,” he said about the new project.
“The Break” is available on all major streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, etc., and can be purchased digitally via Amazon Music. Get a physical copy by messaging Meece via his Facebook page.
Meece sees his musical mission as bringing people together. By claiming a Lexi Award, he was able to bring home something special that can hopefully bring a taste of joy to the entire local music community.
“Man, those who have known me personally know that less than five years ago, I was on a dangerous downhill spiral that was certain to leave me dead or in prison,” he said. “To have been given such an amazing second chance to achieve what I have has been so warm and beautiful for me. If I’m cryin’ these days, it’s most always happy tears of gratitude. This is certainly one of those moments.”
