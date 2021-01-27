Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.