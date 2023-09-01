For most people, a vending machine is a good way to grab a quick snack or a soda. For others, it might be a way to save their life.
On Thursday, the second annual Overdose Awareness Rally, recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day was held at Cole Park in Burnside. The event was the result of a collaboration between a number of different local agencies and organizations, dedicated to helping keep Pulaski County healthy, safe, and free from the harmful ramifications of addiction.
The event featured speakers, food trucks, a grilling cook-off, inflatables and fun for kids, and more. But perhaps the most important aspect of the event was the introduction of a most unique vending machine displayed on the stage there at Cole Park — one designed to help those facing some of their darkest moments.
"The vending machine was an idea that I had; I know that larger cities have started doing it," said Ashley Barker, Community Support Liaison with Protea Behavioral Health Counseling, one of the key agencies involved in making the Overdose Awareness Rally a reality.
"It's a harm-reduction (effort)," she continued, noting that the vending machine — which is free to take from — contains Narcan, medicine to reverse an opioid overdose. "They can get it and squirt it up their nose, and it helps brings them out of it, and it saves lives. ... If someone has overdosed in their vehicle, they can come and grab some Narcan."
There are also condoms and fentanyl test strips — "If someone's going to use (drugs), they can test, and hopefully if it has fentanyl, they won't use it" said Barker, who noted that "there is already fentanyl in our town," referring to a powerful opioid which can cause quick and fatal overdoses. "That is why the overdose rate has increased. We're just trying to reach people and save lives."
As the items are used, they'll be refilled by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, said Barker, noting that Protea will help too when needed. "It will be stocked at all times."
For right now, the vending machines will only be located at Protea, located at 80 Ky. 2227, at stoplight no. 1 in Somerset. If anyone is interested in hosting one of the vending machines at their location, they are welcome to contact Protea and Barker at (606) 485-9323 and let them know.
Justin Mahoney, a Protea client, also helped Barker bring about the vending machines, getting one vending machine donated and buying another.
"(The machines) provide anonymity for people who are scared to ask for help but want the help," said Mahoney.
It's a mission that's important to Mahoney, a Florida native, as he's come out on the other side of a battle with addiction himself, becoming a "shining star" in Barker's words.
"I got out of prison last November, with $35 and a bus ticket," he said. "I'm instantly homeless in Nashville. It took me two weeks to hustle up enough money to purchase a cell phone. I don't know why, but I downloaded TikTok and typed in 'homeless Nashville' to see what homeless people were doing so I could figure out how to be homeless.
"I saw a dude driving around helping people ... so I sent him a message and said, 'Hey, I'm cold, I'm wet, I'm hungry. ... Can you help me?' He said, 'Where are you at? I'll be there in an hour,'" continued Mahoney. "He got me up here to Protea, and Protea (helped me) with no insurance, just let me in, withdrew (from addiction) for 14 days."
Mahoney now works two jobs, is a college student, works on behalf of homelessness relief efforts and has even started his own non-profit effort. He'll even be going to Frankfort to speak at meetings about opioid abatement.
And he's found a new home here in southern Kentucky. "I love living in the holler," he said with a chuckle.
Mahoney joined Barker and Protea in helping make Thursday's event possible, drawing a large crowd that packed the parking lot at Cole Park — last year's event drew about 800 people, and it's likely that this year's was similarly attended.
"We are trying to bring awareness to overdoses, the rates, addiction and recovery, and spread some hope," said Barker.
In Kentucky last year there were 2,200 overdose deaths; that number has increased by 13 percent this year so far, noted Teri Rust, chief clinical officer and part owner of Protea. Mahoney said that locally, the number was four times the national average of 34.7 percent, per 100,000 people.
Protea was only a part of the entities involved; Barker called it a "community event" with participation from Operation UNITE, SKYHope, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, Breakthrough Soul Evolution, Sobrietee's Recovery Apparel, BrightView, Adanta, and Faith Hope Love Celebrate Recovery.
"There is no competition between agencies here; it takes us all to do this. Some people think that we're competitors and we're not. Everybody here wants to (help)," said Rust. "... Protea is just here like everybody else is."
Added Barker, "We can reach more people if we work together. Recovery is hard for some people to get into and it's hard to keep them in, so if we work together, we're able to give them a detox service, and then we're able to provide them with inpatient treatment, and provide them with training. If Protea isn't a fit for one, SKYHope may be a fit for one, and so on."
Rust noted that there's not a "one-stop shop" for everybody. "The client gets the choice of where they want to get services. We all tell them what we're all about, they can choose to go with a particular agency. If we can't meet that need, we reach out to partners that are working with us, as well as other people in the community. It takes a community to attack this overdose (problem) and it takes a community to help these clients."
Stephanie Benhase knows the importance of doing just that. Benhase was at the event with her food truck, City Slickers Dawgs, which offers a variety of hot dogs and creative toppings. But while it's not unusual to see City Slickers Dawgs out and about in Pulaski County, it was particularly meaningful to be there for Benhase, who has experienced her own battles with addiction to a variety of substances.
"It's powerful; I'm really grateful for my recovery," she said. "There's not a word for it to have this many people in treatment and getting their lives together and seeking Jesus and seeking help. It's just a really good feeling to be here."
She described her own struggles with addiction as "terrible, hard, broken"; she hoped that there were people at the event who may not have dealt with addiction and don't realize how destructive it can be or don't know how to help loved ones dealing with addiction. "I feel like everybody needs to be educated on it. I just hope that it helps people who have never dealt with it to understand it a little and see that we do change and we do recover."
For those in treatment and seeking aid, Benhase is optimistic that the event can help them to "change and grow and gives them something to be proud of."
Along with the food trucks and inflatables were 20 resource tables in Cole Park. The health department was present doing STD testing and offering Narcan kits and fentanyl test strips. Several individual took the stage giving testimonials and words of inspiration to the substantial crowd.
"We're very proud that the community has shown up, that all these organizations have come together, because we're better together, and we're trying to reduce the stigma," said Barker. "There's still a huge stigma. People want to turn their head and not acknowledge that there's a problem, and we can't ignore it."
