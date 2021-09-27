It was a sunny day at Cole Park, not the typical day to go looking for Sock Monsters. But a group of kids and their parents were able to read about one, thanks to children’s book author Barbara Appleby and the 2020 class of Leadership Lake Cumberland.
The second in a series of Readers to Leaders Story Book Trails to open around Pulaski County in the coming months had a ribbon cutting Saturday morning at Burnside’s town park, giving children on the south side of the county a chance to read a book, page by page, as they walk down one of Cole Park’s paved trails.
It followed on the heels of the storybook trail that opened in July on the northern end of the county at Eubank Park.
A third park is set to open next month at Firebrook Park off of Ferry Road. More trails are planned for Rocky Hollow, White Lily, Shopville and Woodstock parks.
The subject of Cole Park’s trail was The Sock Monster, a cute little story about figuring out why one of a pair of sock always goes missing.
The book is printed out on large pages and placed within a wooden and plexiglass frame so that little ones can read or look at the illustrations as they move along the trail.
The book’s author, Appleby, both wrote and drew the book’s illustrations. While she said it wasn’t difficult for her to do both, she certainly has more experience as an artist.
While Appleby has lived the last 40 years in Jamestown, she originally grew up in Indiana. As a child, she lived next door to a cousin named Moldon Wallace who worked with an advertising agency in Louisville.
He was a commercial illustrator, and she would ask to borrow his books to learn from, which he allowed “as long as I brought it back in good shape,” she said.
He also gave her advice on how to make her drawings better. “So, I was drawing commercial art when I was 6 years old,” she said.
In later years, she decided to take a children’s writing course, and it was during this time that she found inspiration for her Sock Monster book – through her friend, Mary Miller.
“We were talking on the phone one morning, and I was taking a children’s writing course at the time. She said ‘The sock monster has ate my socks, I can’t find but one sock of each color in this drawer.’”
When the conversation ended, Appleby drew and illustration of what she thought that kind of monster would look like.
In 2013, after “The Sock Monster” was published, Appleby said she got a lot of encouragement from none other than former First Lady Barbara Bush.
“It was well received by Barbara Bush because she was going to read it to her great-grandchildren,” Appleby said. “She and [former President] George [Bush] loved it because he loved colored socks, bright socks.”
She received personal letter from Mrs. Bush, which she promptly put a copy of in the back pages of future copies of the book because she wanted the rest of the world to see it.
“The letter’s framed and hanging in my office,” she said.
The books used for the Story Book Trail will be changed out, likely each quarter, so that the trails will have new books for kids to read.
The project was undertaken by members of the 2020 Leadership Lake Cumberland class, a program put on each year by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
Each class has the chance to choose what kind of community project they want to work towards, and this class’s choice was an ambitious one, according to one Leadership class member.
“Most classes do a project, so they have one thing they work up to. Not us. We have seven events,” said Kristin Whitson.
But fellow class members Reci Shook and Amber Snell said the support that the project has gotten from the community has not only been tremendous, it’s been the easiest part of the project.
Shook said the Leadership Class itself does not take a very large time commitment – only one day each month.
Both Shook and Whitson highly recommended the class for any local business professionals. “It’s a great program to be able to visit other businesses,” Whitson said.
But while the class wasn’t that time consuming, the scope of their chosen project has been. However, the class members said they were pleased with the way it is turning out.
Whitson added that for this leg of the project, the Leadership Class was thankful to Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, Tourism Director Frank Crabtree and all the members of the Burnside Council for their help and support.
Class members also extended their thanks to Modern Signs and Graphics for their hard work and dedication for putting up the trail’s opening archway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.