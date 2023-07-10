The commissioner in the matter concerning Pulaski County Circuit Clerk J.S. Flynn has recommended that Flynn be removed from his office by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Special Commissioner Jean Chenault Logue wrote in her conclusion that special advocates with the state Attorney General’s Office “proved by clear and convincing evidence Flynn is unfit to perform the duties of Pulaski Circuit Court Clerk and good cause exists for Flynn’s removal.”
The Supreme Court has the option of whether or not to follow Commissioner Logue’s recommendation.
Flynn was placed on paid leave by then-Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr. in March 2022 after a complaint concerning Flynn’s conduct was received by court officials.
A hearing in the matter took place in May of this year.
That hearing considered evidence both for and against the grounds of removal that were brought against Flynn: Hostile work environment, quid pro quo harassment, failure to preform duties with courtesy and respect, and conflict of interest.
Specifically, Flynn was accused of violating the Code of Conduct for Circuit Court Clerks with regards to workplace relationships, having a pattern of behavior that led to a tense work environment, and participating in an incident that led to a verbal confrontation with an employee of the Pulaski County District Court.
During the May hearing, witnesses testified that Flynn appeared to have entered into a relationship with deputy clerk Tabitha Burnett. Flynn called it a consensual relationship in which the two were dating, Burnett stated she received attention from her boss, Flynn, to the point where she “got tired of saying no.”
Logue notes in her conclusions that “Office romantic relationships are not prohibited by the Personnel Policies. However [Kentucky Courts of Justice] elected officials must proceed with great caution to ensure that Personnel Policies are carefully followed.”
Logue states that Flynn “began unwanted flirtatious actions with Burnett” and later, when the relationship ended, Flynn “engaged in conduct that created a hostile and offensive work environment for Burnett. He was angry with her, refused to speak with her, gave her the ‘cold shoulder,’ assigned her to chief deputy clerks who moved her work assignment to avoid contact with her, and he referred to her in numerous derogatory terms in the office, in front of employees and courthouse personnel.”
Another incident involved Ashley Haste, an administrative support specialist with the Pulaski District Court, in which Flynn lost his temper and began yelling at Haste.
By his own admittance, Flynn became angry when Haste knocked on the door of a closed office while he was having a meeting with employees.
That office has an area in which files or mail for Pulaski district judges is located, and Haste was attempting to retrieve files from that designated area while the meeting was taking place.
When Haste knocked on the door the first time, Flynn told her that he would bring the files to her after the meeting.
When Haste tried a second time to retrieve the files right then, “Flynn became irate and repeatedly yelled that it was his office, and he would do as he pleased,” Logue wrote. “He yelled that Haste should ‘get the f- — out of my office.’”
Logue noted that that phrase was repeated two or three times, and his outburst was so loud that customers who were waiting at the front desk could hear it.
Flynn acknowledged that the outburst was inappropriate and said he was willing to attend anger management classes to correct the issue.
Throughout the hearing, witnesses also made statements discussing other behavior the saw or heard Flynn have within the office. This includes saying Flynn told his deputy clerks to call him “daddy,” as well as pinching employees “on their back below their bra referring to it as ‘bacon.’”
Witnesses also stated he often touched many of his employees in an unwanted manner, and in one case it was testified that Flynn walked up to a female in front of witnesses and placed his hand under her skirt and touched her buttocks.
Other witnesses stated they overheard Flynn make sexual remarks about customers who were served at the clerk’s office, or made sexually-charged jokes in the office.
As Logue wrote in her opinion, “If the only issue before the Special Commissioner was Flynn’s violation of the Code of Conduct for Circuit Court Clerks, as stated in Count III, Failure to Perform Duties with Courtesy and Respect, remedial measures such as temporary suspension, training, education and/or anger management might be appropriate. However, Flynn’s violations of the Personnel Policies and the Code of Conduct as detailed in Count I, Hostile Work Environment, and County II, Quid Pro Quo Harassment, establish conduct so serious in nature that remedial measures cannot properly address and correct the violations. Further, Flynn’s violation of Count IV, Conflict of Interest, in failing to report his relationship with Burnett further demonstrates his refusal to follow Personnel Policies that are in place to protect employees from unlawful workplace harassment.”
During the hearing, Flynn denied that the relationship with Burnett was unwanted on her part or improper. He also denied that he touched female employees inappropriately.
No date has been set for when the Supreme Court may issue its decision
Flynn was appointed to the position in October 2016, taking over for retiring clerk George Flynn, his grandfather.
J.S. Flynn was then elected to a six-year term in 2018.
The Pulaski Circuit Clerk’s office is currently being run by special appointee Adair County Circuit Court Clerk Dennis Loy.
