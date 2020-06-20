The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has filed a response to a motion to vacate the sentence of someone convicted after an investigation conducted by two Pulaski constables, arguing that the defendant doesn’t present any proof that he was not guilty of the crime he pleaded guilty to.
Commonwealth Attorney Eddy Montgomery notes in court documents that Phillip McCarrol pleaded guilty and was sentenced to Trafficking in Marijuana (less than five pounds).
McCarrol and his attorney, Gregory Ousley, asked for his 2013 conviction be vacated, saying the lead investigators had planted evidence.
That case was investigated by Constables Michael “Wally” Wallace and Gary Baldock.
Both Wallace and Baldock currently face federal charges of Conspiracy against Civil Rights based on an FBI investigation last year.
In Montgomery’s response to McCarrol, he says, “The only allegations, regarding this defendant, that is alleged in the motion is the constable lied about statements made by the defendant, lied about the location of the drugs and scales. Nowhere does he say this defendant was not guilty of the crime he was charged with. He was found to have several pounds of marijuana. He does not allege that the constable planted the marijuana on his property.”
He notes also that during the plea hearing McCarrol gave information about another case, indicating that it was “more proof that this defendant was guilty as charged.”
Ousley argued that McCarrol’s conviction should be overturned due to Wallace’s alleged pattern of civil rights violations ranging from illegal searches to planting evidence at the scene of searches.
He presented a list of 21 other people investigated by Wallace who alleged the same types of issues.
Ousley, who is currently representing McCarrol, was originally the prosecutor in that case who accepted the plea deal.
McCarrol’s original defense attorney was the late Scott Foster.
In later years, attorney Robert Norfleet represented McCarrol during a probation revocation matter.
Norfleet is currently Constable Wallace’s attorney in the federal case. Norfleet and Wallace have maintained that Wallace is innocent of the conspiracy charge.
