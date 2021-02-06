The Commonwealth Journal has cause to celebrate this week after staff learned the newspaper took Second Place in its category for General Excellence at the annual Kentucky Press Association’s contest.
The Somerset newspaper is part of the Daily Division 2 in the contest.
Editor Jeff Neal described learning of the paper’s accomplishments after what has been an emotional week for the staff.
“I am very proud of the Commonwealth Journal staff. It’s dedicated to bringing its readers the best coverage of local news in the state,” Neal said. “It’s fitting that on the week our humble reporter, Bill Mardis, left us, that the CJ placed second in General Excellence and won several awards in the KPA contest. I know Bill would be proud.”
Mardis passed away Tuesday at the age of 89.
In addition to the overall accomplishment, many staff members won individual awards:
Photographer/Designer Caleb Lowndes: First, Second and Third Place for Best Sports Picture; First and Second Place for Best Breaking News Photo; and Second Place for Best Feature Photo
Editor Jeff Neal: First Place for Best Ongoing/Extended Coverage; Second Place for Best Columnist; Second Place for Best Sports Columnist; and Second Place for Best Editorial Page
Sports Editor Steve Cornelius: First Place for Best Video; and Second Place for Best Sports Feature Story
Reporter Christopher Harris: Third Place for Best Sports Feature Story; Second Place for best Enterprise or Analytical Story; and Third Place for Best Business/Agribusiness Story
Additionally, Harris and Reporter Janie Slaven took First Place for Best Enterprise or Analytical Story for their look at “The rise of booze in a Baptist town.”
The Commonwealth Journal also earned a Certificate of Merit for Best Sports Page/Section. Certificates of Merit were awarded in categories in which there was only one entrant.
A fellow local publication also had a strong showing in this year’s contest. The Bridge, the student newspaper for Somerset Community College, received Third Place for General Excellence in their category of Student Publication 1.
Individual staff awards for The Bridge were:
Cheyanne Owens and Demareon Jones: First Place for Breaking News Coverage
Demareon Jones: Third Place for Best Feature Photo
Ray Hunter: First Place for Best Columnist; Second Place for Breaking News Coverage; Second Place for Best Picture Essay; and Third Place for Best Feature Story
Shandi Johnson: Second Place for Best Columnist; and Third Place for Best General News Photo
Christen Gibson: First Place for Best Enterprise or Analytical Story
Abby Perry: Second Place for Best Enterprise or Analytical Story
Kaitlyn Kulpa: Second Place for Best General News Photo
Plus, The Bridge staff received First Place for Best Front Page; Third Place for Best Ongoing/Extended Coverage; Third Place for Best Video; Second Place for Best Use of Social Media or Multi-Media; and a Certificate of Merit for Best Editorial Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.