SUN
MAR 19
Creekside Baptist Church Revival
Creekside Baptist Church, 2261 Copper Creek Rd, Crab Orchard, will be starting revival services with Bro. Melvin Sisson, Sunday morning, March 19, through Wednesday Night. Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Sunday night service at 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday services at 7 p.m. Pastor Bro. Jack Stallsworth.
MON
MAR 20
CVB Meeting
The Somerset-Pulaski County CVB monthly board meeting will be held at noon at the CVB Visitor Center, 522 Ogden Street, Somerset.
Free Tax Assistance
This year the lower COVID rates will enable the AARP Tax-Aide Program to once again offer in person tax assistance and electronic filing on a first come, first served basis. The tax assistance will be available at the Pulaski County Public Library on Main Street beginning on February 6th and continuing on select days until April 11th. The volunteers will assist taxpayers in the preparation of their return from 9:30am until 1 :30 pm. The library opens at 9:00 am and it will take the Volunteers approximately 15 minutes to setup. Once they are ready to begin, they will register taxpayers until the capacity for that day is reached.
TUE
MAR 21
Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad
Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad will be at the Center for Rural Development from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Northern Middle School Youth Services Center Advisory Council
The Northern Middle School Youth Services Center Advisory Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Northern Middle School.
Lake Cumberland Jammers
The Lake Cumberland Jammers will meet at Carnegie Community Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Seed Day
The Pulaski County Public Library’s (304 S. Main St. Downtown Somerset) will hold its annual Seed Day from noon to 6 p.m. Due to limited supplies, this will be a first come first serve event, with one bag of seeds available for each family. Please be sure to sign-in at the Main Desk to receive your seeds. Feel free to contact the Adult Programmer at 606-679-8401, with any questions.
WED
MAR 22
Free Tax Assistance
THU
MAR 23
The Music Man, a Musical Presented by Somerset High School
The Music Man, a Musical Presented by Somerset High School will be presented from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
CAIN Live + In Color Tour
CAIN Live + In Color Tour will perform at East Somerset Baptist Church, 345 Pumphouse Rd, Somerset at 7 p.m.
PFLAG Meeting
PFLAG Somerset will hold an in-person, monthly support meeting for the LGBTQIA+ community, their parents, family and allies from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Pulaski County Public Library, Meeting Room B. You do not need to be a member of PFLAG Somerset to attend or participate. Face masks are available. A representative from Mindsight, the new science of personal transformation, will be our guest.
FRI
MAR 24
Tunes at Noon
Tunes at Noon will be held at the Federal Room from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Music Man, a Musical Presented by Somerset High School
The Music Man, a Musical Presented by Somerset High School will be presented from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
SAT
MAR 25
Mix & Mingle Artists’ Showcase
Mix & Mingle Artists’ Showcase will be at Cooper Community Arts Center, 107 N Main St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be exhibits from many local artists and refreshments will be served at 1 p.m.
Mill Springs Fellowship Auction
Mill Springs Fellowship Church, located on Hwy. 80 in Nancy, will have a Silent Auction & White Elephant Auction from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Refreshments will be available to purchase. All proceeds will fund our Ladies Outreach Program. Everyone welcome to join us and enjoy a fun night of fellowship.
The Music Man, a Musical Presented by Somerset High School
The Music Man, a Musical Presented by Somerset High School will be presented from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers in Concert
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers in Concert at the Gospel Singing Barn starting at 6 p.m.
SUN
MAR 26
The Music Man, a Musical Presented by Somerset High School
The Music Man, a Musical Presented by Somerset High School will be presented from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
THU
MAR 30
Free Tax Assistance
FRI
MAR 31
Hopkins Spring Registration
Spring registration for preschool and kindergarten will be held at Hopkins Elementary School from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please provide updated immunization certificate, physical (within one year), birth certificate, Social Security card, eye exam, dental exam.
and custody papers (if applicable). If you have questions, contact Renee Powell, counselor, 678-8707.
SAT
APR 1
Spring Artisans Fair
The Sheltowee Artisans Guild will host the Spring Artisans Fair at the Center for Rural Development. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission.
MON
APR 3
Somerset Newcomers
Somerset Newcomers will meet for lunch at Reno’s in Burnside at 11 a.m.
Free Tax Assistance
TUE
APR 4
Nutrition Class
Held at 1 p.m. at the Pulaski County Public Library
WED
APR 5
Flower Pot Painting
Held at 11 a.m. at the Pulaski County Public Library
SAT
APR 8
Pulaski County Public Library: Movie
Held at the library at 1 p.m.
MON
APR 10
Free Tax Assistance
TUE
APR 11
Free Tax Assistance
MON
APR 17
Book Cover-Art Painting
Held at the Pulaski County Public Library at 4 p.m.
FRI
APR 21
Intro to Zero Waste
Held at the Pulaski County Public Library at 4 p.m.
MON
APR 24
Book Decoupage
Held at the Pulaski County Public Library at 3 p.m.
FRI
APR 28
Authors Day
Celebrate National Library Week on Author’s Day. Pulaski Co. Public Library is hosting local authors from all over Kentucky from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Come meet the mind behind your favorite book! Be sure to bring a friend!
ONGOING
Grief Support Group
GriefShare offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. Takes place every Tuesday from March 7 through June 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church (1115 Ky. 39, Somerset). Meetings take place in the community room at the rear of the church. For more information, call (606) 678-5903 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Lake Cumberland Area Alzheimers Caregivers Support Group will meet the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m., at Cumberland Church of Christ.
Somerset Women’s Experience Strength and Hope (ESH) Al Anon Family Group meeting. For women whose family members’ or friends’ drinking affects you. Monday 10 a.m. at the Pulaski County Public Library (unless the library is closed).
Nelson Valley Baptist Church, located at 2651 Hwy. 39 in Somerset, is holding AWANA classes for all ages every Wednesday night, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is fun, food and learning about the Lord. Everyone is invited.
Lake Cumberland Jammers – Meets every Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Respite Center (125 E. University Dr.). For more information, call 606-305-6741.
Somerset-Pulaski County Ministerial Association – Ministers and all leaders are cordially invited to our monthly meeting every first Wednesday of the month at 12 noon in the Pulaski County Public Library, 305 S. Main St., Somerset. We meet in the library conference room. Bring your own lunch.
Kiwanis Club of Somerset – Meets the first and third Thursday of the month at 12 noon at Mellow Mushroom. Meetings may be suspended due to the state restrictions regarding the COVID-19 virus. If you would like more information about the club, please call 606-678-5985.
Somerset Independent Schools Alumni and Aquatic Center – Somerset Alumni Aquatic Center, 100 East Somerset Church Rd., is now open to the public from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays. The Alumni Center is closed on Sundays. The Alumni Center offers Water Aerobics Class on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. (Kaye Keller, instructor). For more information, please call 606-679-7248 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
Somerset Newcomers – Meet the first Monday of each month for lunch at Reno’s in Burnside at 11 a.m. If you are interested in joining us, please email somersetkynewcomers@gmail.com.
Science Hill Independent School – The Science Hill Board of Education will meet on the 2nd Tuesday of every month in the Boardroom at Science Hill Independent School District at 5 p.m., except for April and October when it will be held on the 3rd Tuesday.
Somerset Women’s Experience Strength and Hope – Al-Anon family group meetings, Mondays, 10 a.m., for women whose family members’ or friends’ drinking bothers you. Pulaski County Library Room C (unless library is closed).
Kentucky Public Retirees – Lake Cumberland Chapter of KPR meets the third Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Mellow Mushroom. For more information, contact president Bruce Brown at 606-305-9960.
Lake Cumberland Beekeepers’ Association – Lake Cumberland Chapter meets the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the lower classroom at the Pulaski County Extension Office. For more information, visit lakecumberlandbeekeepers.com or call the local extension office at 606-679-6361.
Family to Family Support Group – Family members of mentally ill people, sponsored through NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) meets at the Cancer Treatment Center on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Lori, 317-443-6237.
Living Bread Soup Kitchen – Every Tuesday, 3-4 p.m., a free hot meal at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 512 Ogden St., Somerset. Drive-thru or walk up, pick up your dinner at the door under the canopy. Volunteers and donations are always welcome. First come, first served. https://www/facebook.com/LBSoupKitchen/ or www.livingbreadsoupkitchen.webs.com.
Civil Air Patrol #357 – Meeting every Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Building 4, 180 Oak Leaf Lane. Contact Capt. Stacy Foncannon, Squadron Commander, 606-492-9987.
Meadowlark Extension Homemakers Club – Meets the third Tuesday of each month at 1 o’clock at the Pulaski County Extension Office. Janice Harris is the president.
Somerset Independent Schools Alumni and Aquatic Center – The Alumni Center, located at 100 East Somerset Church Road, will be offering SilverSneaker Flex classes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning at 9 a.m. The classes will be taught by Kay Keller, a certified SilverSneaker Classic and Yoga instructor. If you have questions about signing up for the SilverSneaker classes, call the Alumni Center at 606-679-7428.
Salvation Army – Has a new address which is P.O. Box 967, Somerset. Phone number is 502-777-6693.
Pulaski County Extension Center – Join them as they walk the streets of Somerset each Thursday at noon. Select your own route or walk one that has been mapped out. Meet in the parking lot across from God’s Food Pantry. Free incentives are given weekly.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meetings held at St. Mildred Church, 203 S. Central Ave., Somerset, KY. AA meets Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. AA meets at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. Al-Anon meetings are for family/friends of alcoholics/addicts who need support and meet at St. Mildred’s Tuesdays at 6 p.m. There is also a Women’s Only meeting at the Public Library on Mondays at 10 a.m. For more info, please call St. Mildred Church at 678-5051.
Volunteers needed to knit or crochet baby hats for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Come by the Pulaski County Extension Office and pick up a pattern if you would be willing to make baby hats. Several ladies are still making these hats monthly but they could use your help.
New Hope Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at St. Mildred Catholic Church, 203 South Central Ave. For more info: 606-416-8633.
Science Hill Branch Library – “A Little Bit of Magic,” a learning environment for preschoolers, age 2-5. Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. Stories, games, art, science, counting, shapes, colors, sharing and working with other children.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) – Meets every Monday upstairs at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center. Weigh-ins at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m. Info: 875-3899.
Bingo at the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge held Tuesday and Friday of each month with the exception of second Friday of the month. Sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary #45.
Shopville Branch Public Library – Storytime every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Somerset American Legion Post #38 (located at 500 Enterprise Drive) – Has a service officer available every Tuesday and Thursday, 8-11 a.m. Call (606) 425-5017 for more information.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Science Hill Lodge 414 – Bingo session at 7 p.m. every Saturday and 2 p.m. every Sunday at Bingo Dome No. 2 on Enterprise Drive behind Somerset Mall. Eighty percent of proceeds to go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For more info call David Bass at 423-2969.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Science Hill Lodge 414 – 3805 North Ky. 1247, is accepting new members and would like to invite old members looking for a lodge to join. Accepting men and women. Meetings on first and third Monday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: David Bass, 423-2969.
Widows Eat Together – Lunch at Ruckels, noon, second Thursday of each month. The only cost is your meals.
Long-term Care Ombudsman Program – Volunteers needed nationwide to make this program work. Its goal is to help assure that long-term care facility residents live harmoniously and with dignity, feeling free to voice complaints or concerns without reprisal. After training, volunteers spend 6-8 hours a month visiting assigned nursing homes. They talk with residents and observe conditions. If there is a complaint, they take it to their district ombudsman for resolution. Interested volunteers can contact the District Long-term Care Ombudsman at 1-800-264-7093.
SAFY (Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth) – Meetings every second and fourth Tuesday at 5 p.m. for persons to learn more about therapeutic foster care. Held at the office at 3540 South U.S. 27, Suite 4, Light 21, Somerset.
Hinkle Bell Extension Homemakers – Meets the third Monday of each month. President is Betty Waddle.
Nelson Valley Baptist Church – AWANA each Wednesday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Classes are available for age 2 years through high school. For additional information on the program call AWANA Director at 606-271-6552. Nelson Valley Baptist is located at 2651 Ky. 39, Science Hill.
Lake Cumberland Area Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group – Meets second Monday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at Cumberland Church of Christ, 154 Turner St., Somerset. For additional information, call 606-219-0700.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group– Meetings open to everyone. 3rd Friday of each month, 10-11 a.m. at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Contact Arlene, Senior Friends Advisor, 678-3274.
Pisgah’s Tuesday Night Jam – Weekly, 6:30 p.m. Old Pisgah Schoolhouse. $2 donation. Proceeds benefit local charities. Free refreshments. Musicians and members of the community who enjoy country, bluegrass, folk, gospel music welcome. West off South Hwy. 27 at light #25 onto 914 Bypass. Schoolhouse is on the left.
VFW Post 269 – Meets third Thursday of each month except December. Free dinner at 6 p.m. Meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Mending Fences Cowboy Church – Meets every Thursday of at 6 p.m. If you are struggling with any addiction, join us! 1083 Columbia Ave., Monticello, KY 42633.
KSP Post 11 – Post will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual in Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties. Special attention paid to seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations.
Somerset Junior Women’s Club – General meeting is the second Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., at Pulaski County Public Library. All ladies welcome to come. Ages 18-101.
DAV – Monthly meeting the LAST Thursday of each month, July through October, beginning at 6:30 p.m. November and December are holiday events yet to be scheduled. Located at 349 W. Ky. 635, Science Hill (in the Head Start Building).
Somerset Garden Club – Meets once a month at various local locations for informational, plant artistry and social luncheons. We are looking forward to new members interested in gardening and our city projects. Contact Czarina Cain at 859-537-7160.
Small Business Squad – Networking group meets the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/SmallBusinessSquad.
Love Divine Baptist Church – 2890 N. Hwy. 1247. Revelation Bible Study, Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. by Bro. Vestal Meece. Welcome.
Wayne County Chapter #105 DAV & Auxiliary – 1st Monday of each month at Senior Citizens Center. 6-6:30 p.m. Refreshments; 6:30-7:30 p.m. DAV & Auxiliary Meets. Monticello, KY. Commander Jeff Morgan, 606-307-8719.
Free Bible Studies – Send request to: Bible Study, P.O. Box 44, Science Hill KY 42553. Or call: 931-227-6764 with Full Name, Mailing Address and ZIP Code.
PFLAG Somerset – PFLAG Somerset support meetings will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month, January-October, at the Pulaski County Public Library from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, email: PFLAGSomerset@gmail.com, or view our Facebook page: PFLAG Somerset KY. Membership is not required to participate. PFLAG Somerset is an incorporated, non-profit, 501©(3) and a proud member of the Somerset/Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
Speed Art Memories at the Museum – Meets on the third Wednesday of every months from 1-2:30 p.m. EST, combining a tour of a gallery or special exhibition with a hands-on art-making activity. Designed for people with memory loss and their caregivers. Registration is required through the Alzheimer’s Association. Please call 1-800-272-3900.
