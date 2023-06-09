SAT
JUN 10
Fun With The Son
Fun With The Son Vacation Bible School will be at First Baptist Church, 309 S. Maple Street, Somerset, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp is for children from ages 4 to 12 years old.
Heartscry Ministries Women’s Conference
The Heartscry Ministries Women’s Conference will be held at the High Street Baptist Church, 102 Bourne Avenue, Somerset, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MON
JUN 12
Vacation Bible School
Colo Baptist Church, on Clay Hill Road off Ky. 192, will host a Vacation Bible School from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TUE
JUN 13
Vacation Bible School
Colo Baptist Church, on Clay Hill Road off Ky. 192, will host a Vacation Bible School from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Copy of Sip & Sample Showcase
Copy of Sip & Sample Showcase is an interacting experience at The Center for Rural Development from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WED
JUN 14
Vacation Bible School
Colo Baptist Church, on Clay Hill Road off Ky. 192, will host a Vacation Bible School from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
THU
JUN 15
Classic Movie Night: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Classic Movie Night: Raiders of the Lost Ark will be shown at the Virginia, 214 E. Mt. Vernon Street, Somerset at 7:30 p.m.
Pulaski County Farm Bureau Membership Appreciation Event
Pulaski County Farm Bureau members, please join us for our Membership Appreciation Event from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at SomerSplash Waterpark. Free admission for all Pulaski County Farm Bureau members.
Vacation Bible School
Colo Baptist Church, on Clay Hill Road off Ky. 192, will host a Vacation Bible School from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
FRI
JUN 16
Relay For Life of Pulaski County 2023
Relay For Life of Pulaski County will be held at the Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, starting at 6 p.m. All Cancer Survivors are invited to Relay For Life of Pulaski County on inside the air-conditioned Center for Rural Development. Regardless of where you live (other counties, other states) you can come and register as a survivor and get your survivor shirt.
Vacation Bible School
Colo Baptist Church, on Clay Hill Road off Ky. 192, will host a Vacation Bible School from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
SAT
JUN 17
Lake Cumberland Juneteenth Jubilee 2023
Lake Cumberland Juneteenth Jubilee 2023 will be held at the Pulaski County Judicial Center Plaza, 50 Public Square, Downtown Somerset, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Comedy Night at The Virginia with Reno Collier & Jeff Oskay
Comedy Night with Reno Collier & Jeff Oskay will be at The Virginia Theater, 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. Somerset, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. Must be 18 and older only, ID required at the theater.
SAT
JUN 24
Silent Auction & Vendor Show to Benefit Living Bread Soup Kitchen
The 14th annual Silent Auction & Vendor Show to Benefit Living Bread Soup Kitchen will be conducted at The Center for Rural Development from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be 150 Vendors and over 100 items from local businesses and a few from out of state for silent auction.
SAT
JUL 1
Garner Reunion
The Garner Reunion will be held at the White Oak Church Fellowship Hall, 151 Hwy. 196, Nancy, Ky., starting at 1 p.m. The event is potluck, so bring a side dish and dessert. Meat, water, and bread will be provided.
ONGOING
The Pulaski County Democratic Woman’s Club
Meets the first Monday of every month, except July, at 6:30 pm, at Democrat Headquarters, 151 W Mt Vernon St.
Grief Support Group
GriefShare offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. Takes place every Tuesday from March 7 through June 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church (1115 Ky. 39, Somerset). Meetings take place in the community room at the rear of the church. For more information, call (606) 678-5903 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Lake Cumberland Area Alzheimers Caregivers Support Group
Will meet the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m., at Cumberland Church of Christ.
Somerset Women’s Experience Strength and Hope (ESH)
Al Anon Family Group meeting. For women whose family members’ or friends’ drinking affects you. Monday 10 a.m. at the Pulaski County Public Library (unless the library is closed).
Nelson Valley Baptist Church
Is holding AWANA classes for all ages every Wednesday night, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is fun, food and learning about the Lord. Everyone is invited.
Somerset-Pulaski County Ministerial Association
Ministers and all leaders are cordially invited to our monthly meeting every first Wednesday of the month at 12 noon in the Pulaski County Public Library, 305 S. Main St., Somerset. We meet in the library conference room. Bring your own lunch.
Kiwanis Club of Somerset
Meets the first and third Thursday of the month at 12 noon at Mellow Mushroom. Meetings may be suspended due to the state restrictions regarding the COVID-19 virus. If you would like more information about the club, please call 606-678-5985.
Somerset Independent Schools Alumni and Aquatic Center
Somerset Alumni Aquatic Center, 100 East Somerset Church Rd., is now open to the public from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays. The Alumni Center is closed on Sundays. The Alumni Center offers Water Aerobics Class on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. (Kaye Keller, instructor). For more information, please call 606-679-7248 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
Somerset Newcomers
Meet the first Monday of each month for lunch at Reno’s in Burnside at 11 a.m. If you are interested in joining us, please email somersetkynewcomers@gmail.com.
Science Hill Independent School
The Science Hill Board of Education will meet on the 2nd Tuesday of every month in the Boardroom at Science Hill Independent School District at 5 p.m., except for April and October when it will be held on the 3rd Tuesday.
Somerset Women’s Experience Strength and Hope
Al-Anon family group meetings, Mondays, 10 a.m., for women whose family members’ or friends’ drinking bothers you. Pulaski County Library Room C (unless library is closed).
Kentucky Public Retirees
Lake Cumberland Chapter of KPR meets the third Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Mellow Mushroom. For more information, contact president Bruce Brown at 606-305-9960.
Lake Cumberland Beekeepers’ Association
Lake Cumberland Chapter meets the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the lower classroom at the Pulaski County Extension Office. For more information, visit lakecumberlandbeekeepers.com or call the local extension office at 606-679-6361.
Family to Family Support Group
Family members of mentally ill people, sponsored through NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) meets at the Cancer Treatment Center on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Lori, 317-443-6237.
Living Bread Soup Kitchen
Every Tuesday, 3-4 p.m., a free hot meal at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 512 Ogden St., Somerset. Drive-thru or walk up, pick up your dinner at the door under the canopy. Volunteers and donations are always welcome. First come, first served. https://www/facebook.com/LBSoupKitchen/ or www.livingbreadsoupkitchen.webs.com.
Civil Air Patrol #357
Meeting every Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Building 4, 180 Oak Leaf Lane. Contact Capt. Stacy Foncannon, Squadron Commander, 606-492-9987.
Meadowlark Extension Homemakers Club
Meets the third Tuesday of each month at 1 o’clock at the Pulaski County Extension Office. Janice Harris is the president.
Somerset Independent Schools Alumni and Aquatic Center
The Alumni Center, located at 100 East Somerset Church Road, will be offering SilverSneaker Flex classes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning at 9 a.m. The classes will be taught by Kay Keller, a certified SilverSneaker Classic and Yoga instructor. If you have questions about signing up for the SilverSneaker classes, call the Alumni Center at 606-679-7428.
Salvation Army
Has a new address which is P.O. Box 967, Somerset. Phone number is 502-777-6693.
Pulaski County Extension Center
Join them as they walk the streets of Somerset each Thursday at noon. Select your own route or walk one that has been mapped out. Meet in the parking lot across from God’s Food Pantry. Free incentives are given weekly.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meetings
Meets Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. AA meets at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. Al-Anon meetings are for family/friends of alcoholics/addicts who need support and meet at St. Mildred’s Tuesdays at 6 p.m. There is also a Women’s Only meeting at the Public Library on Mondays at 10 a.m. For more info, please call St. Mildred Church at 678-5051.
Volunteers needed to knit or crochet baby hats for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Come by the Pulaski County Extension Office and pick up a pattern if you would be willing to make baby hats. Several ladies are still making these hats monthly but they could use your help.
New Hope Group of Alcoholics Anonymous
Meets at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at St. Mildred Catholic Church, 203 South Central Ave. For more info: 606-416-8633.
Science Hill Branch Library
“A Little Bit of Magic,” a learning environment for preschoolers, age 2-5. Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. Stories, games, art, science, counting, shapes, colors, sharing and working with other children.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly)
Meets every Monday upstairs at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center. Weigh-ins at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m. Info: 875-3899.
Bingo at the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge
Meets Tuesday and Friday of each month with the exception of second Friday of the month. Sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary #45.
Shopville Branch Public Library
Storytime every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Somerset American Legion Post #38 (located at 500 Enterprise Drive)
Has a service officer available every Tuesday and Thursday, 8-11 a.m. Call (606) 425-5017 for more information.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Science Hill Lodge 414
Bingo session at 7 p.m. every Saturday and 2 p.m. every Sunday at Bingo Dome No. 2.
on Enterprise Drive behind Somerset Mall. Eighty percent of proceeds to go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For more info call David Bass at 423-2969.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Science Hill Lodge 414
Is accepting new members and would like to invite old members looking for a lodge to join. Accepting men and women. Meetings on first and third Monday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: David Bass, 423-2969.
Widows Eat Together
Lunch at Ruckels, noon, second Thursday of each month. The only cost is your meals.
Long-term Care Ombudsman Program
Volunteers needed nationwide to make this program work. Its goal is to help assure that long-term care facility residents live harmoniously and with dignity, feeling free to voice complaints or concerns without reprisal. After training, volunteers spend 6-8 hours a month visiting assigned nursing homes. They talk with residents and observe conditions. If there is a complaint, they take it to their district ombudsman for resolution. Interested volunteers can contact the District Long-term Care Ombudsman at 1-800-264-7093.
SAFY (Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth)
Meetings every second and fourth Tuesday at 5 p.m. for persons to learn more about therapeutic foster care. Held at the office at 3540 South U.S. 27, Suite 4, Light 21, Somerset.
Hinkle Bell Extension Homemakers
Meets the third Monday of each month. President is Betty Waddle.
Nelson Valley Baptist Church
AWANA each Wednesday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Classes are available for age 2 years through high school. For additional information on the program call AWANA Director at 606-271-6552. Nelson Valley Baptist is located at 2651 Ky. 39, Science Hill.
Lake Cumberland Area Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Meets second Monday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at Cumberland Church of Christ, 154 Turner St., Somerset. For additional information, call 606-219-0700.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Meetings open to everyone. 3rd Friday of each month, 10-11 a.m. at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Contact Arlene, Senior Friends Advisor, 678-3274.
Pisgah’s Tuesday Night Jam
Weekly, 6:30 p.m. Old Pisgah Schoolhouse. $2 donation. Proceeds benefit local charities. Free refreshments. Musicians and members of the community who enjoy country, bluegrass, folk, gospel music welcome. West off South Hwy. 27 at light #25 onto 914 Bypass. Schoolhouse is on the left.
VFW Post 269
Meets third Thursday of each month except December. Free dinner at 6 p.m. Meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Mending Fences Cowboy Church
Meets every Thursday of at 6 p.m. If you are struggling with any addiction, join us! 1083 Columbia Ave., Monticello, KY 42633.
KSP Post 11
Post will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual in Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties. Special attention paid to seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations.
Somerset Junior Women’s Club
General meeting is the second Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., at Pulaski County Public Library. All ladies welcome to come. Ages 18-101.
DAV
Monthly meeting the LAST Thursday of each month, July through October, beginning at 6:30 p.m. November and December are holiday events yet to be scheduled. Located at 349 W. Ky. 635, Science Hill (in the Head Start Building).
Somerset Garden Club
Meets once a month at various local locations for informational, plant artistry and social luncheons. We are looking forward to new members interested in gardening and our city projects. Contact Czarina Cain at 859-537-7160.
Small Business Squad
Networking group meets the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/SmallBusinessSquad.
Love Divine Baptist Church
Revelation Bible Study, Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. by Bro. Vestal Meece. Welcome.
Wayne County Chapter #105 DAV & Auxiliary
Meets first Monday of each month at Senior Citizens Center. 6-6:30 p.m. Refreshments; 6:30-7:30 p.m. DAV & Auxiliary Meets. Monticello, KY. Commander Jeff Morgan, 606-307-8719.
Free Bible Studies
Send request to: Bible Study, P.O. Box 44, Science Hill KY 42553. Or call: 931-227-6764 with Full Name, Mailing Address and ZIP Code.
PFLAG Somerset
PFLAG Somerset support meetings will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month, January-October, at the Pulaski County Public Library from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, email: PFLAGSomerset@gmail.com, or view our Facebook page: PFLAG Somerset KY. Membership is not required to participate. PFLAG Somerset is an incorporated, non-profit, 501©(3) and a proud member of the Somerset/Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
Speed Art Memories at the Museum
Meets on the third Wednesday of every months from 1-2:30 p.m. EST, combining a tour of a gallery or special exhibition with a hands-on art-making activity. Designed for people with memory loss and their caregivers. Registration is required through the Alzheimer’s Association. Please call 1-800-272-3900.
