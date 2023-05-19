SAT
MAY 20
Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Presented by Flashback Theater
Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Presented by Flashback Theater will be at Stoner Little Theater, SCC campus, 808 Monticello St. Somerset, KY, will begin at 7:30 p.m. An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife.
Girls Day Out Somerset Spring 2023
Girls Day Out Somerset Spring 2023 will be at The Center for Rural Development from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Girls Day Out is a shopping event with a variety of vendors with items like wine, jewelry, make-up, boutique clothing, handcrafted items, and so much more! Door prizes will be given away all day. Free admission.
KA4 Productions presents Bry Lew
KA4 Productions presents Bry Lew LIVE in Concert w/ Special Guests will be at the Cove in Burnside starting a 7 p.m.
Somerset ~ Field of Honor 2023
Somerset ~ Field of Honor 2023 will be at 2135 Oak Hill Rd., Somerset, KY, all day. The Angels Team of Century 21 Advantage Realty have partnered with The Colonial Flag Foundation to again bring the Field of Honor to Somerset in honor of America’s Veterans past and present. We are excited to bring Somerset KY its second annual Field of Honor®, but we are adding a Healing Field for Cancer as well for one great giant Healing Field of Honor. Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at Oak Hill Baptist Church.
SUN
MAY 21
Somernites Cruise 2023 Pageants
Somernites Cruise Pageants will be at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Somernites Cruise Pageants is hosted by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club.
Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Presented by Flashback Theater
Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Presented by Flashback Theater will be at Stoner Little Theater, SCC campus, 808 Monticello St. Somerset, KY, will begin at 7:30 p.m. An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife.
THU
MAY 25
Girls Night Out at The Barn
Girls Night Out at The Barn will be at Suits Us Farm, 4291 W. Hwy 80, Somerset, KY, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
PFLAG Somerset
PFLAG Somerset will hold an in-person support meeting for the LGBTQIA+ community, their parents, family and allies from 5:30 p.m. -6:45 p.m. at the Pulaski County Public Library, Meeting Room A. Face masks are available. You do not need to be a member of PFLAG Somerset to attend or participate.
Preparing for Disaster
The Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium (RDPC), led by The Center for Rural Development, is delivering a DHS/FEMA training, MGT-405 Mobilizing Faith-Based Community Organizations in Preparing for Disaster, on Thursday, May 25, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Center in Somerset. The instructor-led training is available at no cost to first responders, faith-based community leaders, and anyone else who would like to attend.
Science Hill Cemetery Association
The Science Hill Cemetery Association will be welcoming all visitors from Thursday, May 25 through Memorial Day, May 29. They accept donations and suggestions, and give information. They will not be hosting their dinner this year. Donations can be mailed at: Science Hill Cemetery Association, PO Box 186, Science Hill, Ky. 42553.
FRI
May 26
Somernites Cruise Meet & Greet in Burnside
Somernites Cruise Meet & Greet will be at Stonebrook Center 6361 S. Hwy 27, Burnside, KY, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Meet & Greet will be set up in the Stonebrook Plaza parking lot (between Reno’s and The Island Wine & Spirits) in Burnside.
Friday Night Thunder at Somerset Mall
Friday Night Thunder will be at the Somerset Mall, S. Hwy 27, (stoplight #23 on US 27), from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jump-start cruise weekends April to October at Somerset Mall and their Friday Night Thunder Block Party. The free event features hundreds of classic cars, customs and hot rods filling up the rear parking lot.
First Generation Monte Carlo Club Eastern Meet
First Generation Monte Carlo Club Eastern Meet will be at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 S Hwy 27, Somerset, KY, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at various locations, Sat morning/afternoon-SNC downtown and the FGMCC Banquet 7 pm-Center.
Tunes at Noon
Tunes at Noon will be at the Federal Building in Somerset, KY., from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
SAT
May 27
Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise Mopar Mania
Somernites Cruise Car Show and Cruise Mopar Mania will be at Downtown Somerset. May features “Mopar Mania” and will also include the 6th Annual “Circle the Wagons (vintage station wagons)”. Enjoy a relaxed, family-oriented atmosphere throughout downtown Somerset. The “Show and Shine” portion of the event lasts from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and “Cruising the Strip” begins at 6 p.m.
Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument Memorial Day: Civil War Remembrance
Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument Memorial Day: Civil War Remembrance will be at the MSBNM Visitor Center, 9020 W. Hwy 80, Nancy, KY, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Free Kids Event. Children will learn about 10-year old Dorotha Burton and create their own wreath for Memorial Day.
Burnside’s 2nd Annual Memorial Day Concert
Burnside’s Memorial Day Concert will be at Cole Park, 7929 S. Hwy 27, Burnside, KY, starting at 5 p.m. Join Burnside Tourism for the city of Burnside’s 2023 Memorial Day Concert, featuring performances by Elijah Creel & Tommy Minton at 5 p.m. and Hunter Flynn at 7 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. with Food Trucks, Arts, Crafts and more. Info and tickets 606-561-7117, https://www.visitburnside/events or https://www.facebook.com/visitburnside.
Mrs. Kentucky America 2023
Who will our next Mrs. Kentucky America, Mrs. Kentucky American, and Miss Kentucky for America be? The event will be at The Center for Rural Development from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sardis Christian Church Homecoming
Sardis Christian Church will hold an outdoor homecoming and singing, featuring the Happy Travelers. Lunch will be at noon, with singing at 1 p.m. Bring a lawnchair and a dish. The church is located off of W. Ky. 635, on Fairview Road in Science Hill. For more information, call 606-802-3171.
Friends of the Poplarville Cemetery
Friends of the Poplarville Cemetery will meet at the cemetery shelter house at noon for its Annual Business Meeting and election of officers.
FRI
JUN 2
Burnside Masonic Lodge’s Annual Fish Fry
The Burnside Masonic Lodge 634 will hold its annual Fish Fry from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tucker Family Shelter House on Ky. 90. Come and Enjoy Good Food and Fellowship. Cost: $10 donation. All proceeds benefit the Lodge’s community charities. Everyone welcome.
MON
JUN 5
Somerset Newcomers
Somerset Newcomers meet the first Monday of the month. Please join us on Monday June 5, 2023 at Reno’s in Burnside at 11 a.m. If you are new to the area and would like more information, please contact us at somersetkynewcomers@gmail.com.
ONGOING
The Pulaski County Democratic Woman’s Club
Meets the first Monday of every month, except July, at 6:30 pm, at Democrat Headquarters, 151 W Mt Vernon St.
Grief Support Group
GriefShare offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. Takes place every Tuesday from March 7 through June 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church (1115 Ky. 39, Somerset). Meetings take place in the community room at the rear of the church. For more information, call (606) 678-5903 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Lake Cumberland Area Alzheimers Caregivers Support Group
Will meet the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m., at Cumberland Church of Christ.
Somerset Women’s Experience Strength and Hope (ESH)
Al Anon Family Group meeting. For women whose family members’ or friends’ drinking affects you. Monday 10 a.m. at the Pulaski County Public Library (unless the library is closed).
Nelson Valley Baptist Church
Is holding AWANA classes for all ages every Wednesday night, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is fun, food and learning about the Lord. Everyone is invited.
Somerset-Pulaski County Ministerial Association
Ministers and all leaders are cordially invited to our monthly meeting every first Wednesday of the month at 12 noon in the Pulaski County Public Library, 305 S. Main St., Somerset. We meet in the library conference room. Bring your own lunch.
Kiwanis Club of Somerset
Meets the first and third Thursday of the month at 12 noon at Mellow Mushroom. Meetings may be suspended due to the state restrictions regarding the COVID-19 virus. If you would like more information about the club, please call 606-678-5985.
Somerset Independent Schools Alumni and Aquatic Center
Somerset Alumni Aquatic Center, 100 East Somerset Church Rd., is now open to the public from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays. The Alumni Center is closed on Sundays. The Alumni Center offers Water Aerobics Class on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. (Kaye Keller, instructor). For more information, please call 606-679-7248 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
Somerset Newcomers
Meet the first Monday of each month for lunch at Reno’s in Burnside at 11 a.m. If you are interested in joining us, please email somersetkynewcomers@gmail.com.
Science Hill Independent School
The Science Hill Board of Education will meet on the 2nd Tuesday of every month in the Boardroom at Science Hill Independent School District at 5 p.m., except for April and October when it will be held on the 3rd Tuesday.
Somerset Women’s Experience Strength and Hope
Al-Anon family group meetings, Mondays, 10 a.m., for women whose family members’ or friends’ drinking bothers you. Pulaski County Library Room C (unless library is closed).
Kentucky Public Retirees
Lake Cumberland Chapter of KPR meets the third Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Mellow Mushroom. For more information, contact president Bruce Brown at 606-305-9960.
Lake Cumberland Beekeepers’ Association
Lake Cumberland Chapter meets the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the lower classroom at the Pulaski County Extension Office. For more information, visit lakecumberlandbeekeepers.com or call the local extension office at 606-679-6361.
Family to Family Support Group
Family members of mentally ill people, sponsored through NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) meets at the Cancer Treatment Center on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Lori, 317-443-6237.
Living Bread Soup Kitchen
Every Tuesday, 3-4 p.m., a free hot meal at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 512 Ogden St., Somerset. Drive-thru or walk up, pick up your dinner at the door under the canopy. Volunteers and donations are always welcome. First come, first served. https://www/facebook.com/LBSoupKitchen/ or www.livingbreadsoupkitchen.webs.com.
Civil Air Patrol #357
Meeting every Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Building 4, 180 Oak Leaf Lane. Contact Capt. Stacy Foncannon, Squadron Commander, 606-492-9987.
Meadowlark Extension Homemakers Club
Meets the third Tuesday of each month at 1 o’clock at the Pulaski County Extension Office. Janice Harris is the president.
Somerset Independent Schools Alumni and Aquatic Center
The Alumni Center, located at 100 East Somerset Church Road, will be offering SilverSneaker Flex classes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning at 9 a.m. The classes will be taught by Kay Keller, a certified SilverSneaker Classic and Yoga instructor. If you have questions about signing up for the SilverSneaker classes, call the Alumni Center at 606-679-7428.
Salvation Army
Has a new address which is P.O. Box 967, Somerset. Phone number is 502-777-6693.
Pulaski County Extension Center
Join them as they walk the streets of Somerset each Thursday at noon. Select your own route or walk one that has been mapped out. Meet in the parking lot across from God’s Food Pantry. Free incentives are given weekly.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meetings
Meets Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. AA meets at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. Al-Anon meetings are for family/friends of alcoholics/addicts who need support and meet at St. Mildred’s Tuesdays at 6 p.m. There is also a Women’s Only meeting at the Public Library on Mondays at 10 a.m. For more info, please call St. Mildred Church at 678-5051.
Volunteers needed to knit or crochet baby hats for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Come by the Pulaski County Extension Office and pick up a pattern if you would be willing to make baby hats. Several ladies are still making these hats monthly but they could use your help.
New Hope Group of Alcoholics Anonymous
Meets at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at St. Mildred Catholic Church, 203 South Central Ave. For more info: 606-416-8633.
Science Hill Branch Library
“A Little Bit of Magic,” a learning environment for preschoolers, age 2-5. Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. Stories, games, art, science, counting, shapes, colors, sharing and working with other children.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly)
Meets every Monday upstairs at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center. Weigh-ins at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m. Info: 875-3899.
Bingo at the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge
Meets Tuesday and Friday of each month with the exception of second Friday of the month. Sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary #45.
Shopville Branch Public Library
Storytime every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Somerset American Legion Post #38 (located at 500 Enterprise Drive)
Has a service officer available every Tuesday and Thursday, 8-11 a.m. Call (606) 425-5017 for more information.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Science Hill Lodge 414
Bingo session at 7 p.m. every Saturday and 2 p.m. every Sunday at Bingo Dome No. 2 on Enterprise Drive behind Somerset Mall. Eighty percent of proceeds to go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For more info call David Bass at 423-2969.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Science Hill Lodge 414
Is accepting new members and would like to invite old members looking for a lodge to join. Accepting men and women. Meetings on first and third Monday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: David Bass, 423-2969.
Widows Eat Together
Lunch at Ruckels, noon, second Thursday of each month. The only cost is your meals.
Long-term Care Ombudsman Program
Volunteers needed nationwide to make this program work. Its goal is to help assure that long-term care facility residents live harmoniously and with dignity, feeling free to voice complaints or concerns without reprisal. After training, volunteers spend 6-8 hours a month visiting assigned nursing homes. They talk with residents and observe conditions. If there is a complaint, they take it to their district ombudsman for resolution. Interested volunteers can contact the District Long-term Care Ombudsman at 1-800-264-7093.
SAFY (Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth)
Meetings every second and fourth Tuesday at 5 p.m. for persons to learn more about therapeutic foster care. Held at the office at 3540 South U.S. 27, Suite 4, Light 21, Somerset.
Hinkle Bell Extension Homemakers
Meets the third Monday of each month. President is Betty Waddle.
Nelson Valley Baptist Church
AWANA each Wednesday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Classes are available for age 2 years through high school. For additional information on the program call AWANA Director at 606-271-6552. Nelson Valley Baptist is located at 2651 Ky. 39, Science Hill.
Lake Cumberland Area Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Meets second Monday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at Cumberland Church of Christ, 154 Turner St., Somerset. For additional information, call 606-219-0700.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Meetings open to everyone. 3rd Friday of each month, 10-11 a.m. at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Contact Arlene, Senior Friends Advisor, 678-3274.
Pisgah’s Tuesday Night Jam
Weekly, 6:30 p.m. Old Pisgah Schoolhouse. $2 donation. Proceeds benefit local charities. Free refreshments. Musicians and members of the community who enjoy country, bluegrass, folk, gospel music welcome. West off South Hwy. 27 at light #25 onto 914 Bypass. Schoolhouse is on the left.
VFW Post 269
Meets third Thursday of each month except December. Free dinner at 6 p.m. Meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Mending Fences Cowboy Church
Meets every Thursday of at 6 p.m. If you are struggling with any addiction, join us! 1083 Columbia Ave., Monticello, KY 42633.
KSP Post 11
Post will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual in Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties. Special attention paid to seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations.
Somerset Junior Women’s Club
General meeting is the second Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., at Pulaski County Public Library. All ladies welcome to come. Ages 18-101.
DAV
Monthly meeting the LAST Thursday of each month, July through October, beginning at 6:30 p.m. November and December are holiday events yet to be scheduled. Located at 349 W. Ky. 635, Science Hill (in the Head Start Building).
Somerset Garden Club
Meets once a month at various local locations for informational, plant artistry and social luncheons. We are looking forward to new members interested in gardening and our city projects. Contact Czarina Cain at 859-537-7160.
Small Business Squad
Networking group meets the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/SmallBusinessSquad.
Love Divine Baptist Church
Revelation Bible Study, Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. by Bro. Vestal Meece. Welcome.
Wayne County Chapter #105 DAV & Auxiliary
Meets first Monday of each month at Senior Citizens Center. 6-6:30 p.m. Refreshments; 6:30-7:30 p.m. DAV & Auxiliary Meets. Monticello, KY. Commander Jeff Morgan, 606-307-8719.
Free Bible Studies
Send request to: Bible Study, P.O. Box 44, Science Hill KY 42553. Or call: 931-227-6764 with Full Name, Mailing Address and ZIP Code.
PFLAG Somerset
PFLAG Somerset support meetings will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month, January-October, at the Pulaski County Public Library from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, email: PFLAGSomerset@gmail.com, or view our Facebook page: PFLAG Somerset KY. Membership is not required to participate. PFLAG Somerset is an incorporated, non-profit, 501©(3) and a proud member of the Somerset/Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
Speed Art Memories at the Museum
Meets on the third Wednesday of every months from 1-2:30 p.m. EST, combining a tour of a gallery or special exhibition with a hands-on art-making activity. Designed for people with memory loss and their caregivers. Registration is required through the Alzheimer’s Association. Please call 1-800-272-3900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.