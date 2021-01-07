A new community center for Burnside could be on the way within the next year if property issues can be effectively hammered out.
As part of Monday's meeting of Burnside City Councilors, the first such occasion for 2021, the council held a workshop to address plans by Burnside Little League to place a multi-use facility at Cole Park.
The center would contain batting cages, offices for Burnside Little League, and a large community room than can be used by both the city and the league, and rented out for functions such as weddings and parties, noted Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson.
"We're in dire need of that," said Lawson. "Burnside has no community center at all, unless you go to the firehouse, and that's always a hassle to pull out the firetrucks and everything. This would give us a community center."
Right now, the project is pending on real estate matters. When the Don Franklin Performance Stage was being built at Cole Park, the city had the area surveyed, and found out there was a piece of land there at the park that had been donated to the city by Charles and Hazel Cox.
"The PVA (Property Valuation Administrator) had it in Joe Jackson's name, but when we surveyed it, we found it was not Jackson's but belongs to the city," said Lawson. "Right now, we're working with the heir, Ralph Jackson, trying to get this corrected. Once that's completed, I think that (piece of land) is where the building will go. If it's disputed, we'll probably end up putting it on the old tennis courts (at the park) until this is resolved."
The property is near the stage, slightly southeast of it, noted Lawson.
The city is looking into grants to help construct the center, and if all goes well, it should be completed in the next year, said the mayor.
The rest of the meeting Monday was "uneventful," as Lawson put it, with no action items passed. Lawson did update several ongoing city projects, including informing councilors that the water line project is "three-fourths done" and should be completed by the end of January. Additionally, bids for the next portion of the sidewalk project will be opened January 13, and the city is still waiting for the U.S> Army Corps of Engineers to give them the lease on the planned walking trail property.
"I reached back out to them, and haven't heard anything yet," said Lawson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.