This year, even the community Christmas tree is coming to the parade.
In years past, the tree on the Fountain Square in downtown Somerset was lit at the end of the annual Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
However, last year introduced those responsible for bringing holiday festivities to downtown to a new way of doing things — and they liked it.
“We started this last year out of necessity. We did a virtual tree-lighting due to COVID, and honestly, we really liked it,” said Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
Moreover, said Clue, organizers received “a tremendous amount of positive feedback” about the idea of the tree already being lit as the parade was going on, instead of remaining dark until the end of the route.
So while things won’t be completely virtual in 2021, the lights on the tree will be turned on come Thursday, December 2 at 6 p.m.
That will take place just just ahead of the actual parade on Saturday, December 4.
Clue said that they’ll have “a really nice presentation” to go along with the traditional brightening of the bulbs on the 18-foot-high artificial evergreen that the county government first introduced in 2018, after previously seeking different live trees every year.
Tiffany Finley, chair of the parade committee, will emcee the event, and Pastor Ryan Coffey of First Baptist Church of Somerset will say a prayer before words from Clue as well as Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley.
There are a couple of other festive treats in store as well — Christmas songs by musical duo Heidi & Ryan and the classic poem “The Night Before Christmas” as well as maybe, just maybe, an appearance by none other than Santa Claus himself.
Clue estimated that the production wouldn’t last much longer than an hour.
There will be a high-tech component to the tree lighting again this year, as it will be broadcast on Facebook Live online, said Clue. That way, people can stay home if they want and watch the tree lighting from the comfort of their home via Facebook, with the Chamber of Commerce, City of Somerset, Pulaski County Government, Somerset Police Department, and anyone else that would like to show it on their Facebook page. Or, if they’d like to be part of the event in person as has usually been the case each year, they can come out and view the lighting right on the Square.
“We want to do a Facebook Live that night that’s linked up with several other local organizations,” said Clue. “You can actually link up live with lots of different people. ... That way, they can all actually have live video of the parade and the tree lighting if they want to. So it’s all going on simultaneously live.”
Anyone interested in linking on to broadcast the Facebook Live of the event can contact the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce offices at 606-679-7323.
“For us, it’s an opportunity for people, if they don’t want to get out in the cold, they can watch the tree lighting ceremony (online), and if they want to come out this year, we’re whole-heartedly encouraging people to come out and join us,” said Clue. “... There are a lot of people who are really clamoring to get back at it and have things be like they were, and we’re anticipating a very large Christmas parade this year. Our numbers indicate that we’re going to have a really good parade.”
The parade theme is “A Miracle on Main Street” and it will begin at Meece Middle School at 5 p.m. and make its way into the heart of downtown Somerset.
The Chamber of Commerce will be handing out parade awards for first through third place floats, as well as the Most Creative Float.
As usual, other events will be going on throughout the day leading up to the parade as well. Clue said that Somerset 106 Radio will again be hosting a Vendor Village at the judicial center plaza, where by that point, the community ice skating rink will be open there too, spearheaded by a recent Lake Cumberland Leadership Class. Also back is the storefront decoration contest, children’s book walk, and an appearance by Santa Claus.
John Alexander and Farrah Dobbs will be parade emcees, and there will be lots of video of the event, said Clue, to allow people to watch it from home as well.
“Everybody that we talk to, they’re excited about being in person and live,” said Clue. “Last year, it was a tough decision to have to cancel the parade. I still think it was the right one, but it was a very difficult decision, because nobody wants a parade more than the Chamber. So we’re looking forward to getting back to a live parade this year as well.”
