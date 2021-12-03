On Thursday night, downtown Somerset felt less like rural Kentucky and more like the North Pole — not in terms of temperature, but of festivity.
Buildings surrounding the Fountain Square were brightly festooned with glowing wreaths and other seasonal decorations. Across the street, a new ice skating rink on the Judicial Center plaza drew plenty of childlike curiosity, from child and adult alike. Even Santa Claus was on hand to read his favorite poem, “The Night Before Christmas.”
And then there was, of course, the moment everyone was there to see — the ceremonial lighting of the official community Christmas Tree.
“It’s unexpected, but we’re thrilled,” said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck about the crowd gathered to watch the lights spring into glorious electronic illumination — another way his campaign pledge to “light up Somerset” might be realized, he acknowledged. “Any time you see this much of the community gathered together, it’s a winner. Especially when we celebrate Christmas. It makes it that much more special.”
Usually the lighting ceremony takes place following the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which will take place again this Saturday. But the parade was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 concerns, and the city and county decided to do the tree lighting online, so people could watch from home.
The idea of having a separate lighting event stuck, and organizers liked the idea of having the tree already on as the parade would be going by this year. So on Thursday night, just ahead of the parade, the switch was flipped to officially turn on the tree’s lights for the Christmas season, in an event both broadcast on Facebook Live and attended by a substantial crowd of onlookers.
“It’s a beautiful night, first of all — we couldn’t have asked for better weather — and the crowd, it’s good to see them back,” said Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley at the event. “It’s good to see people back and enjoying themselves. It’s an exciting time of year for us.”
Musical duo Heidi & Ryan sang Christmas carols after the lights were switched on, but before that, First Baptist Church of Somerset Pastor Ryan Coffey shared words with the Facebook Live audience — while the mics used fed into that feed, there were no speakers on the square, so attendees had to huddle close to the tree to hear — and Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and emcee Tiffany Finley shared words, as did Keck and Kelley.
Keck talked about gratitude, expressing his thankfulness for his savior Jesus Christ, around whose birth the Christmas holiday is centered.
“As I look around tonight, as I’m surrounded by children, gosh, I’m grateful for this community,” he said. “I’m grateful for this downtown, which represents the heartbeat of Somerset and Pulaski County.”
Kelley also said how he loved seeing the children present and enjoying themselves, and echoed his appreciation for the Christian roots of the holiday and loving one another.
“I love everybody’s decorating, I love to get out in the stores and see the hustle and the bustle,” said Kelley. “People are just smiling, saying hello, and they’re full of cheer, they’re spreading love to everybody, and they feel good about this time of year.”
But perhaps the most popular speaker on the night was Santa himself, around whom wide-eyed children sat on the ground to hear him read that classic Christmas writing.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, with a theme of “A Miracle on Main Street,” takes place this Saturday at 5 p.m., with “Christmas on the Square” events going on downtown throughout the day leading up the the big event, including another visit from Santa Claus, a children’s book walk, the storefront decorating contest, and the Vendor Village.
“We’re very excited for everything going on,” said Clue. “It all goes back to remembering the reason for the season, it’s so important to us, and it’s great that we can all be back together in person to do this (ceremony).”
