There are a lot of ways to support your area’s team when they compete for the glory of a state championship.
For the Southwestern High School girls basketball squad, maybe the most important type of support right now is the financial kind.
This week, the Region 12 champs are headed to Lexington, to play in the Kentucky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16. The top programs from every region in the state gather for one tournament — which starts Wednesday, April 7 — to decide the best of the Bluegrass, and for the second time in three years, Southwestern is getting that opportunity.
But that trip costs money. And like everything else in the COVID age, the situation faced by the team is different than in years past.
Normally, money made from the regional tournament is split up among participating schools, with the winner drawing the lion’s share. Of course, much of that money comes from attendance — and as with other major sporting events across the nation, such as the NCAA Tournament, the crowds were only a fraction of what they were in past years.
“With the lack of funding through attendance and things like that, money is tight,” said Alex Eaton, Southwestern High School Athletics Director. “(The regional money) will still be split, but it’s nothing like it was in a normal region year.”
Moreover, the fundraising that the team does right here in the community was impacted by the unusual conditions of the last year. Southwestern coach Junior Molden was glad they were able to get in the Burnside Haunted House during Halloween, but that income had to be split between other community entities, and it took place before additional COVID-related shutdowns that stymied the team’s fundraising efforts, noted Molden.
“It’s just going out and talking to businesses,” he said. “We weren’t able to do fundraising in the way we normally do. ... We normally do a ‘Meet the Lady Warriors Night’ right before the season, a ‘Blue-Orange Night’ — but we didn’t get to do all that.”
Molden said that the team has been “very fortunate” to receive some donations from local businesses, helping them along to about $4,000 raised so far. But the goal is $7,500, based on what the cost of the Sweet 16 trip was in 2019, when Molden was an assistant coach.
The team participated in their tournament earlier than some others, and was able to book about a dozen rooms at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Lexington. Not only is it conveniently located right next door to Rupp Arena, where the team will be playing, it’s recognized as one of the quality hotels in Lexington — and whatever happens, whether the team loses in the first game or plays all the way to the end, they’ll be staying through Saturday for the whole tournament, a chance to get away from home and have a much-needed team excursion.
“We haven’t gotten to do the Christmas tournament, we missed the whole summer ball season, so this is sort of a victory lap,” said Molden. “... It makes it more expensive, but it’s something we wanted to do. Our girls worked hard this year, and it’s well-deserved.”
However, Molden said, things are different this year with the percentage the KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) gives to school to help out with lodging, and what’s more, each individual team member will have to buy their own ticket to see any other game played during the tournament, whereas in the past they could go to the other games as a team.
To help make up the rest of the $7,500 goal, the team could still use donations from the community. Anyone interested in pitching in should contact Kevin Hall at 606-219-1986, or contact the “Southwestern Lady Warriors Basketball” Facebook page.
Eaton also said that donations could be brought to Southwestern High School “and we’d get it to the right place.”
Molden says that getting back to the Sweet 16 — this time as head coach — has been “very special” for him
“To get back to Rupp this year, picked fifth or sixth in the region, is special,” he said. “I’ve got my daughter on the team, that makes it more special. I’m proud of our girls for beating a lot of adversity this year and being able to persevere through all this.”
Added Eaton, “It’s been one of those special years, and we’re proud of (the team). They worked so hard. People don’t understand the amount of time they put into making things like this happen. It’s really awesome when they can pull it off and have an opportunity (to win a state title). It’s something they’ll be able to talk about their entire life.”
