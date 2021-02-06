Over a span of six decades in Somerset, Bill Mardis got to know this community — and the community got to know Bill Mardis.
Whether doing feature stories about interesting people or oversized vegetables, or tracking down all the big players in local politics, getting the scoop on new industries and road projects or faithfully showing up at Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce meetings, Mardis crossed paths at some point with seemingly everybody who was anybody in this area.
On Tuesday, February 2, Mardis, longtime Editor and then Editor Emeritus of the Commonwealth Journal, died at age 89. His passing was felt strongly by the community he covered for so many years.
“Simply put, there will never be a bigger supporter of the Chamber of Commerce than Bill Mardis,” said Chamber executive Director Bobby Clue. “From the day I joined this organization nine years ago, Bill has been a tireless champion of our business community. Bill is the true definition of what a journalist should look like and he will be greatly missed.”
Nearly any big name who showed up to Chamber luncheon events, Mardis was there to cover them. He poured hours every year into preparing profiles of businesses honored at the annual Chamber Banquet, as well as the traditional handover of the gavel from one Chamber board president to the next.
But Mardis was even more tuned into the local political scene. Virtually every candidate for every local office passed through the crucible of talking to Mardis as they threw their name into the proverbial hat, and Mardis could assess with insight and precision who stood a chance and who was headed for defeat.
“Bill Mardis ... is the Commonwealth Journal, in my eyes,” said State Sen. Rick Girdler, who has represented Pulaski County in the 15th District since 2017, and is part of a family that has been involved in the local political scene for much longer than that.
“I’ve known him for the biggest part of my life — I can remember him from when I was a small boy, probably a teenager,” said Girdler, who noted that his mother and Mardis’ wife Linda were also friends. “Bill was someone who was always a joy to be around. He kind of put my career as far as politics on the map because he called me one day, and I told him I was running, whether I got one vote or 100 votes. He was a joy to be around. He was from the old school — he reported it, he didn’t give his opinion, he would give you both sides of it, not just a slanted view of it.”
Mardis closely followed Somerset Mayor Alan Keck’s rise to the top of city government, from Keck’s first unsuccessful bid against Eddie Girdler in 2014 to his 2018 victory against the incumbent.
“How can anyone not have tremendous respect for a man like Bill Mardis, who was the face of the Commonwealth Journal for so many years?” said Keck. “He is an iconic Kentucky journalist who will long be remembered for his immense care for this community and his commitment to being a watchdog for it. I greatly appreciated Bill’s love for the media and politics, and I was in awe of his work ethic. He worked nearly until the day he passed. His passion showed in his hustle and our community was better for it.”
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley was one of countless individuals in this county to have read Mardis’ work since they were just a child. As a member of first the Somerset City Council, then the head of county government, Kelley got his turn to be covered by that same reporter he once read.
“I never knew a journalist who could write a factual piece as fairly as Bill could, nor have I known someone who could write such humorous, folksy articles as Bill could,” said Kelley. “My first encounter with Bill as your County Judge Executive was an eye-opening, attention-getting experience for me. Being green, I asked my staff not to respond to the newspaper, but to allow me to share the news of county government. Bill came into my office and shook his finger in my face and told me I was not going to stifle the news the public was entitled to. Though that was not my intention, I definitely learned my lesson that day. Don’t mess with Bill!
“Since then, we have shared many stories and memories together, and become dear friends,” added Kelley. “I have the utmost respect for Bill’s professionalism and the legacy he has left behind here in Pulaski County. I’m glad I had the opportunity to know such a great man as Bill Mardis!”
Kelley isn’t the first judge-executive to work closely with Mardis, of course. Darrell BeShears had two stints in that office — and during the first of those back in the mid-1980s, BeShears asked Mardis, “What do you think will happen if I try to get a 1 percent payroll tax?” Mardis told him that voters would “throw your butt out of this courthouse” — and that is indeed what eventually happened, despite the Commonwealth Journal’s editorial support of the tax.
“We always had our ups and downs, but we got along good too,” recalled BeShears after learning of Mardis’ passing. “My policy and his policy was that we’ll shoot straight, talk about it, and get along some of the time and not some of the time.
“He really helped me when we did the occupational tax back in ‘86,” added BeShears, who left office the second time in 2007. “The Commonwealth Journal and Bill printed everything and kept people posted. He was a great asset to have. We lost a great asset.”
The man around whose term BeShears’ own were sandwiched was Louie Floyd, who counted Mardis as a friend — as did his father, Lavey.
“Bill had two sides, as a good reporter should,” said Floyd. “I was on Fiscal Court, and he rode hard on us. He was never unfair. We had a lot of funny things happen over the years, but Bill and I ended up, after I left the courthouse, we stayed close and stayed in touch. We talked for hours at a time about nothing except the things we wanted to talk about. He was a great guy.”
The last time the two men spoke was for a story written in January about a plane crash in the late 1940s near Lavey’s property. Floyd recalled Mardis saying at the time that he wasn’t feeling well.
“He and my father were close,” said Floyd. “He did a big interview with my father when he became ill. (Lavey) passed away about six months after he was diagnosed with cancer. Bill went out to the house and got a picture of him standing on the front porch. Bill thought a lot of my father, (who) was in the state legislature for a while. Bill always bragged about him, always built him up, about how he went a long way with his sixth-grade education. Bill really held on to him as a friend, but if (Lavey) did something Bill thought he shouldn’t have done, Bill would have printed it. I sure can’t fault him for that.”
Another public official with whom Mardis was close was Tommy Turner, who represented Pulaski as part of the 85th House District in Frankfort for 24 years. As others have said, Mardis made for a good source of political insight.
“Bill Mardis was my friend. I thought the absolute world of him. He knows my family like he’s known most every family in this county for years,” said Turner. “I have some special memories of him. He’d call and tell me about stuff, and I know in my heart everything Bill Mardis told me, he said with the best intentions. The first time I got elected, he came up to me and told me one thing: ‘Don’t ever forget where where you come from. You’re not a traditional politician and you don’t need to act like one.’ I never forgot that. I knew exactly what he meant too. I’m not a suit-and-tie guy and it would be hypocritical for me to act like one.”
The two men shared a love of local politics and would often talk about the major players of Pulaski’s past, names like Sen. John Sherman Cooper, Judge R.C. Tartar, and others.
“He knew them personally and could tell me all their strengths and all their weaknesses,” said Turner. “I told him one time, ‘I wish you’d write a book about all of them.’ We were able to talk on the record and off the record and I appreciated that. ... I remember him telling me one time, we went off the record and he said, ‘You’re right about what you’re saying, but you don’t need to be saying that in public.’ ... I feel for Pulaski County. Pulaski County has lost one of our own. When we lost Bill Mardis, we lost a part of the history of Pulaski County.”
Linda Burnett has been Pulaski County Clerk since 2015, the woman at the epicenter of the event known as “Election Night.” She recalled her first foray into that busiest of nights at the Courthouse as Clerk, and how Mardis made it easier for her.
“I think Bill Mardis was an awesome person, and he was always so into elections,” said Burnett. “He always enjoyed covering the election, and we enjoyed him being (in the County Clerk’s office). He had the memory of an elephant.
“He was there when Ralph (Troxtell) and Willard (Hansford) were Clerks,” she continued. “Being a new Clerk in 2015, there were a lot of things I was really nervous about and unsure about. (Mardis) talked me down and helped me get comfortable. It was pretty awesome. ... He will truly be missed by our office staff. We thought a lot of him.”
Even politicians from outside understood what sort of influence Mardis had as a journalist. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Louisville — who held one of the nation’s most powerful positions as Senate Majority Leader until this last General Election — took the opportunity to weigh in on the loss of Mardis.
“For nearly six decades, Bill Mardis chronicled the story of Pulaski County and the families who call it home,” said McConnell in a statement. “He was the consummate community journalist, prizing truth and integrity over sensation and spin. Those qualities endeared him to his loyal readers and his scores of friends. I was proud to count myself among both.
“From his humble origins to the top of the masthead, Bill led a true Kentucky life. He refused to slow down and was the hardest worker in the room,” he added. “He seemed happiest with his name printed in the byline of a masterful column that spoke to and for his people. Even when Bill asked the tough questions, I always enjoyed our conversations about his work and the community he loved. Elaine and I send our sincere condolences to Linda, their children and the entire Commonwealth Journal team. He will certainly be missed.”
Chris Girdler rose from the ranks of Hal Rogers’ team to the state legislature as a Senator, and eventually became President and CEO of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority, or SPEDA. Every step along the way, Mardis was there to cover the story, and while the two sometimes were at odds during Girdler’s time in Frankfort, Girdler said that Mardis’ “support and encouragement” of SPEDA motivated himself and others to keep working for the betterment of the community.
“The love Bill Mardis had for Somerset and Pulaski County was contagious and inspiring,” said Girdler. “I always enjoyed our discussions over the years and came away learning something about the community I had been previously unaware of. Journalism and a free press is a pillar of American society and Bill represented all that is good within that sector and the world as a whole.
“He always reminded me that ‘change starts at home,’ and there is no one who lived that motto by example better than Mr. Mardis,” he added. “He will never be forgotten and his legacy will live on. Prayers and sympathies are with his family, but we are also able to celebrate the life of a great American.”
