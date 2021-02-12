A man who stayed involved in just about everything – that was the consensus of those who knew Marvin Kinch.
Kinch, a community leader, military leader and former sports editor for the Commonwealth Journal, passed away Wednesday at the age of 77.
Among the many accomplishments he is remembered for, one that stands out is the creation of the Children’s Garden, found beside the Pulaski County Public Library.
“He took the bull by the horns and turned that empty, vine-covered parking lot into the beautiful garden we have today. He had lots of help, but he spearheaded it,” said former Pulaski County Public Library director Judy Burdine.
He helped to raise almost all of the money for that project himself, she said, and had a great way of getting people to work together to make it happen.
“It was just amazing to watch him. He was just an amazing man,” Burdine said.
“If there was something to be done, he would just take the reins and go,” said Beth Wilson, horticulture agent with the Pulaski County Extension Office.
Wilson said Kinch went through the Master Gardner program in 2006, and remained active with Master Gardners and the Extension Office for years after.
And, he knew just the right people to call to get a project moving, she said.
Gib Gosser, the former executive director of Downtown Somerset Development, recalled that he was one of those people. He remembered being contacted by Kinch while Gosser was with the development organization, and was able to get some money and materials together for the Children’s Garden.
Even once the garden was finished, Wilson said he continued to have a hand in it.
She remembered that even when he was in declining health and had mobility problems, he would go to work on the Children’s Garden, taking a tarp with him and putting it on the ground so he could lay on it and do his weeding, rather than kneel.
“He was a heck of a fellow,” Wilson said.
The garden wasn’t his only project, however. In fact, it seems like Kinch has his fingerprints all over Pulaski.
He always had another project to work on, Burdine said. He was also instrumental on getting a flag pole and a proper place to display the flag for the library.
“He never seemed to have too much on his plate,” Burdine said.
Even in his later years, Kinch kept spearheading projects, including the one to bring 1,000 bulbs from tulips planted at the Kentucky State Capitol building and sell them here in Pulaski to raise money for God’s Food Pantry and the Extension Office.
His community service began early in his life. Gosser talked about how Kinch was a past president of the Pulaski County Jaycees and was instrumental in helping the Jaycees get a new Babe Ruth Baseball field here.
Kinch’s love of sports could also be seen in his work as sports editor with the Commonwealth Journal. Gosser said the two first met in the 1960s, working together during Babe Ruth games. Gosser was a score keeper while Kinch was covering the games for the newspaper.
In his life, Kinch worked as a football official for the Kentucky High School Athletics Association beginning in 1973. He was also an insurance salesman, and often taught insurance classes.
Early in life, he began an extensive military career in which he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
He served for 28 years, was sent to Korea during that conflict, and was the Company Commander for the Charlie Company here in Somerset.
That is where former Goldenberg Furniture owner Steve Fischer first met Kinch, Fischer said, in the early 60’s. The two remained friends throughout the years, and their families were friends as well.
“He’s a good man. He was very proud of his service in the military,” Fischer said.
“His men all liked him and respected him.”
Fischer also talked about Kinch’s love for his family – wife Priscilla, son Andrew and grandchildren, Drew and Harper.
“He has a small family and he loved them dearly,” Fischer said. “His son and grandchildren were the apple of his eye.”
And Kinch truly loved his community as well, Fischer said.
“He left the world better than he found it. Thats an accomplishment these days.”
Gosser added, “He’s had his hand in a lot of projects that will stand the test of time. He’s one of those community leaders who will be missed.”
Kinch’s arrangements are being conducted by Pulaski Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a Celebration of Life service with be held at 1 p.m.
Burial will be at the Mill Springs National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Children’s Garden.
