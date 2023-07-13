Senate Bill 90 (SB90) has been making waves in Kentucky as a way to get low-level offenders out of jail and into treatment.
“We’ll never arrest our way out of this,” remarked Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield, a strong proponent of the bill. “They’re going to keep cycling back around. They’re eventually going to get out of jail or out of prison, and they’ll have the same issues.”
Many community leaders including Hatfield as well as Brenda Russell who is the executive director of God’s Food Pantry, Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum, and program director of SkyHope Recovery Center Melissa Estep, all met in the public library to hear an overview of the bill.
The bill was presented by a team of proponents who have helped run pilot studies in various counties including Letcher, Madison, and McCracken County. The team claims they’ve seen tremendous success in, not only the reduction of recidivism of low-level offenders, but also in the improvement of their lives.
The program recommended by the bill is called the Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal Program (BHCDP).
“The goal of the BHCDP is to eliminate barriers and expand access to treatment for justice-involved individuals,” read the handout that was provided for the meeting. “The legislation provides an alternative to incarceration by allowing eligible defendants, based on qualifying charges and behavioral health needs, to receive treatment for a substance use and/or mental health disorder.”
Essentially, rather than go to jail for a non-violent, non-sexual offense, eligible individuals or those recommended to the program by prosecution, can seek mental health treatment or drug rehab to have root causes of crime met.
Pulaski County will become one of the pilot counties that will test the usefulness and effectiveness of the program and help determine whether the bill will be introduced to the state legislature.
Stephanie Reio, Operations Supervisor with Pretrial Services introduced the program and said that the program would be funded in part by participants insurance or medicaid as well as the BHCDP trust for those who are uninsured.
“Participants are not spending any of their own money. It comes at no cost to them,” said Reio.
Eligibility requirements for the program are very strict. The requirements include being at least 18 years of age, showing evidence of having a mental health condition or substance use disorder, and not having a high-level felony on record.
As previously mentioned, prosecutors have the discretion of recommending eligibility to individuals who may not meet all eligibility requirements but still have a mental health condition or substance use disorder.
The team said that they this had helped many individuals avoid jail and get treatment for the mental health issues. They included detailed stories of people who were considering suicide until they underwent the BHCDP and are now pursuing careers and leaving criminality in their past.
After the team had finished their presentation, Martin Hatfield stood up and explained why he was so excited about the program.
“I wanted us to be one of the pilot counties, because I felt we don’t have all of the perfect answers,” said Hatfield.
Many had doubts of the effectiveness of the program, including Hatfield himself who gave many of his reservations during the presentation.
“That’s why we’re calling it a pilot program, because we can feel our way along,” he said. “Some jurisdictions… we’re all probably going to do things a little differently, because the statute doesn’t answer every question. It doesn’t give us a complete roadmap.”
Hatfield said that those who had an issue with their mental health didn’t have an option until after they were incarcerated. While he didn’t call this a fault of “the system,” he felt that this would keep people from starting into the revolving door of incarceration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.