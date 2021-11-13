Come let Cumberland Adventure Program show you the ropes.
Normally, the tower and ropes course at the Bronston-area treatment facility are used by at-risk youth, but the door is being opened for any local organization that would like to have some team-building fun.
“(The course) was in need of repair, and there were several people in the community that donated amounts of money to get that (done),” said Amie Wilson, treatment director for Cumberland Adventure Program. “One of the things we want to do is give back to the community.”
In particular, Cumberland Lake Shell and Alton Blakley were key donors in the local business community, but any business that would want to utilize the course just needs to call and schedule a day and time.
“It wouldn’t cost them anything to do it; they just have to sign an insurance waiver and schedule it with the ropes course manager,” said Wilson, who added that it’s a great team-building exercise for companies, church youth groups, and more.
A ropes course is an obstacle course of sorts, often off the ground and typically using ropes, harnesses, and things to grab onto or challenges to navigate.
Cumberland Adventure Program is a non-profit, faith-based residential treatment facility for teenage boys, ages 12-18.
“We take care of teenage boys who can’t essentially maintain in their home,” said Wilson. “We handle all kinds of issues, from PTSD to substance abuse.”
Specifically, boys in Department for Community Based Services custody are the ones the facility serves, youth who have been “removed from their homes for one reason or another, that the state has custody of them,” said Wilson.
“We provide an array of services, primarily therapy, individual therapy once a week,” she said. “They go to school on campus, get independent living groups. Daily stuff you need to know like how to balance a checkbook (and) emotional regulation.”
The Cumberland Adventure Program operates through Sunrise Children’s Services and has been around since the early 1990s. They’ve served thousands of boys in that time, usually 35-40 at any given time.
The reason it’s about adventure is that the home sits on about 100 acres of land, so that the boys there frequently get to do fun outdoor activities — camping, hiking, etc. That includes the ropes course, but now the facility wants to make that available to a wider group of people.
For more information, contact Darren Neal at dneal@sunrise.org or call (606) 561-5797.
The Cumberland Adventure Program is also in need of direct care floor staff and three therapists.
The floor staff positions are “the ones who (work) directly with the boys every day.” All that’s needed is a high school diploma, to be 21 years of age, and have a clean background check. The therapist positions require mental health professional licensing and a Masters Degree.
Wilson said that Cumberland Adventure is trying to open an Alcohol and Other Drug Entity program, but can’t right now because they don’t have the staff or therapists, so anyone interested and qualified is encouraged to apply.
