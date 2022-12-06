The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade hit the streets Saturday night to large attendance. Elaborate floats rolled down the streets from local businesses, government offices, and many churches.
Screaming children atop their floats hurled candy at parade attendees.
“We ain’t got no more candy,” one child yelled apologetically towards the end of the parade.
Appearances from the high school marching bands were made and the blaring horns and pounding drums echoed through the night.
Perched on TTAI’s float a saxophonist played some jazzy Christmas music.
Local vendors passed out complimentary treats. Yellow Bird Bakery had its best night yet as Pulaski Countians bought dozens of treats and drank gallons of steaming hot cocoa.
On the Judicial Center Plaza, a skating rink was set up for children to slip and slide around care-free. Behind the rink, Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to sit local children on his lap and hear what they wanted for Christmas.
The theme of the parade this year was The Polar Express, a 2004 Tom Hanks Animated movie based on a children’s book which depicts a magical train which whisks children away to the North Pole where they learn to believe in Santa Claus.
All floats, in some way, tried to pay tribute to the film. Denham Street Baptist Church practically constructed an entire train for their float and were able to snag second place. Sky Hope Recovery Center eked out the third place spot, but Pulaski County Detention Center took the crown—likely because they finally nabbed the dastardly fiend, the Grinch, who waved at the crowd from his cell on top of the float.
Executive Director of Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Bobby Clue is one of the key organizers and was excited to talk about the success of the night.
He spoke about the ice rink, the book walk, and the vendors in the Judicial Center Plaza.
“But the jewel in the crown is the Christmas parade,” said Clue. “It gets bigger and better every year.”
Why was it bigger and better this year? According to Clue, it’s both due to the Christmas spirit and a celebration of the county no longer being under COVID restrictions.
“People want to be out,” said Clue. “This year, even though it’s a little cool out, it’s Christmas!”
If the Christmas tree lighting can be compared to putting the ball on the tee, said Bobby, then the community parade would be the official Christmas kickoff.
Clue said there was about 125 units in the parade with approximately 2,000 people participating.
Clue underlined the fact that while the Chamber plays an important role, it is only one small part of a big plan. He mentioned the work of all the companies that signed up and praised the 2019 chamber leadership class for their iceskating project in the Judicial Center Plaza and the radio station Somerset 106 which set up the vendor village.
On a more serious note, Clue brought up people who may not be so fortunate to find cheer in the holidays.
“We always say that this could be the only time that a child has an enjoyable experience during the holiday season, so we want to make sure we do something real,” said Clue. “We’re proud of that.”
