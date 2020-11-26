There may not be a downtown Somerset Christmas Parade next weekend, but you can still watch the community tree being lit — from the comfort of your home, via the Internet.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley will join together to flip the ceremonial switch and bring the tree on the Fountain Square to glorious seasonal light next Thursday, December 3, at 6 p.m. They can be viewed doing so in a livestream available to be seen on the Facebook page of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
Usually, the tree lighting is part of “Christmas on the Square,” the bounty of festivities surrounding the annual Chamber Christmas Parade. But this year, because of COVID-19 concerns, there is no parade — and rather than packing a bunch of people together on the square as is usually the case to see the tree lighting, it will be a scaled-down affair involving only active participants that people can view online if they wish.
“‘Christmas on the Square’ is a big part of the festivities that we have,” said the event’s chairperson Tiffany Finley. “Even before the parade was cancelled (last week), we didn’t feel like it was a good idea to get that many people surrounded around the tree. So we decided to do it virtually, and condensed into a smaller ceremony.”
As such, the “virtual lighting” was scheduled even before the parade was a ho-ho-no-go, but it will continue on to offer locals at least a little taste of traditional Christmas customs from this area during the 2020 holiday season.
Keck and Kelley will speak, and there will be a prayer by Somerset Police Chief William Hunt. Then, as Finley noted, there is “always a performance of some sort;” this year, Cassi York is scheduled to sing the classic tune “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” — appropriate, since the audience is expected to be watching from home this year. Finley will emcee the event.
It’s a bittersweet Christmas for Finley, who has been involved in the tree lighting ceremony in one way or another for more than a decade now.
“It is sad,” she said of the lack of a crowd around the tree this year to celebrate the season. “One of my favorite things was seeing kids’ eyes as they’re counting down, watching us secretly plugging (the tree) in. They see the mayor or judge flipping the switch, but I always picked out a kid to help me secretly plug it in.
“When you see that tree come alive, it just puts you in the Christmas spirits and gives you hope,” she added. “Hopefully, we give the community a taste of that. Who knows, by watching from home, we may have more viewers.”
