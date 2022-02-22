It’s a familiar tune, but as true as ever — the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center needs your help.
A special fundraiser concert “For the Cooper!” will be held Saturday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at Pulaski County High School, featuring a collection of some of the best musical talent the area has to offer.
The line-up includes The Catdaddies, The Rachel Crowe Band, Kevin Dalton and Tommy Cate, The Daltons, the Lake Cumberland Blues Society Jam Band, The Project, Sticks & Stones, and LaMay & Reese.
A number of those names —including Dalton, Cate, and Crowe — were recently honored as nominees for the second-annual Applachian Arts & Entertainment (or “Appy”) Awards.
Cooper Center co-director Deb Stringer noted that the money raised by the concert will go to pay for upgrades to the heating and air systems in the venerable old facility at the corner of Columbia and Main Streets in downtown Somerset — a building that has been, at various stages in its 109-year-old-life, the town’s post office and the county library.
“We’re trying to replace our system that is so old that, every time you turn around, something is falling off of it,” said Stringer. “We’re trying to raise money just to pay the bills and fix it up a little bit.”
The effort by the board and personnel of the non-profit Cooper Center (previously the Carnegie Community Arts Center) to raise money and fix the place up has been an ongoing battle. Various fundraising efforts have been launched, including last holiday season’s “Cookie Walk,” to help keep the facility afloat. The Cooper Center serves largely as an event space, with a number of artist residents, classes and programs offered, regular events, and even the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center.
One of those regular events is the 3rd Friday Folk Coffee House, hosted by musical duo Joe LaMay and Sherri Reese. LaMay serves as the Cooper’s musical director and helped make the upcoming concert possible — especially as LaMay & Reese is one of the acts performing.
“As an artist, both visual and music, I think the city needs a place like this,” said LaMay, who, along with Kenny Meredith and Reese, pulled together the concert’s line-up. “It needs more awareness out in the community too. I’ve volunteered here for a number of years now just to keep it going, to give people a plce to be able to play music and artists a place (to work and exhibit).
“If you’re an artist, you need a place like this,” he added, “and if you’re not an artist, you need a place like this to come experience art.”
As part of the fundraiser on March 5, there will also be a silent auction. Stringer noted that several items have already been donated for the auction and she’s optimistic they’ll draw interest from those who attend.
There will also be a 50/50 chance jar — the person with the winning draw gets half of what’s in the jar, and the other half goes to the Cooper Center.
The concert, emceed by local personality John Alexander, will be held in the auditorium at Pulaski County High School, 511 University Drive. Admission is $20.
Visit “John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center” on Facebook to learn more and for regular updates.
Stringer said she’s been impressed with how supportive the community has been to the Cooper’s cause.
“It’s been amazing,” she said, “how much everyone cares.”
