WASHINGTON, DC — United States Representative Hal Rogers is inviting high school artists in southern and eastern Kentucky to compete in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, representing Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District on Capitol Hill.
The winning artwork from every Congressional District will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building. Every winning artist will receive two free airline tickets from Southwest Airlines to travel to Washington, DC to see their artwork on display. Congressman Rogers is accepting entries for local high school students to submit their artwork until Monday, May 1, 2023.
“Our artistic mountain students have the ability to shine among the best in the country and this competition gives them the opportunity to be featured in the nation’s Capitol,” Rogers stated. “Over the years, we have sent incredible oil paintings, graphite drawings, and other artwork to proudly represent Kentucky’s Appalachian region. As I walk through the Capitol, it gives me great pride to see a piece of Eastern Kentucky alongside some of the nation’s best young artists.”
To participate in the competition, students must first submit a photo of their original artwork along with the required student release form, by emailing them to rogers.press@mail.house.gov.
Acceptable mediums include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photographs. The artwork must be two-dimensional, cannot exceed 26” by 26” by 4” and cannot weigh more than 15 pounds. The winning artwork must be framed by the artist within the required dimensions before being displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building.
Students must attend high school in Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District, which includes Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe counties.
