U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers spoke to Pulaskians Thursday morning about the flood relief efforts in eastern Kentucky, U.S. funding going to Ukraine and the current inflation crisis during an “Eggs and Issues” breakfast put on by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
Rogers stopped by the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market/Citizens National Bank Pavilion to update constituents on what is happening in Washington – starting with U.S. and local efforts to aid those affected by the historic flooding in Kentucky’s easternmost counties.
The congressman said that all of the damaged counties are within his district – the 5th – and that they make up about half of his district.
At this time, there are 39 confirmed dead and two missing.
“The devastation is unbelievable,” Rogers said. “… This is the deadliest flood in our state since the 1930s.”
There are currently still 400 people who are displaced, staying in shelters, FEMA trailers or state parks, he said.
Rogers thanked the individuals and organizations who have raised funds or donated items to help those affected.
“The spirit of the people of eastern Kentucky is alive and well, and they are taking this in stride and moving on,” Rogers said.
He noted that the flood, which took place in early August, hit around 3:30 a.m. while most people were asleep.
“That same day, I was able to get all of our members in congress and the senate to sign a joint order,” he said, which asked President Joe Biden to declare the area a disaster area and send federal aid.
Biden did so later that day. “It’s the only time that I know of when the disaster declaration was approved the day of [the disaster],” Rogers said.
The congressman then went on to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and that country’s efforts to fend off an invasion by Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.
He told the crowd that Wednesday was not only Ukraine’s Independence Day, celebrating the country’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union, but it was also the six-month mark of its current war.
“Congress is working to send another major aid package to help Ukraine win the war, which I support,” Rogers said. “It’s hard to talk about funding for Ukraine while we face a natural disaster here at home, but the United States is very capable of leading the way to help with both things at the same time. We can’t back down when, for instance, Putin is eager to not only take over the Ukraine but to push beyond its borders. We must help Ukraine win this war as a statement of strength. and not only to Russia.”
Turning his attention towards D.C. and the Biden Administration, Rogers brought up the news that the President decided Wednesday to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt to individuals.
Roger’s reaction to the news was less than favorable.
“It might sound great at the outset, but Americans know that nothing’s free, and it results in, ultimately, more inflation, higher taxes, and more students who will be willing to take on more debt down the road with the hopes of more debt forgiveness,” Rogers said.
“The biggest problem we’ve got now is inflation, with the cost of gasoline, baby food, groceries, what have you. Why is inflation such a prominent factor these days? Because there’s too much money out there for people to frivolously spend that money.”
Rogers charged that other policies would further the inflation crisis, such as investing in climate change plans – also known as the “Green New Deal” – and allowing the IRS to hire 87,000 agents, which Rogers said would be used to audit individuals and small business.
These new policies would “raise taxes on Americans in every income bracket,” Rogers said.
