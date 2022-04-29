U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) voted for the bipartisan Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 on Thursday, a bill that passed in both chambers of Congress. The legislation would provide Ukraine with expedited military aid, including weapons, ammunition and other supplies to support their own defense against Russia's deadly and unwarranted invasion.
The act emulates President Roosevelt's historic lend-lease program from World War II that was instrumental in supplying Great Britain and former Prime Minister Winston Churchill with the tools necessary to defend themselves against German aggressors.
"As Vladimir Putin and his Russian army continue to advance their brutal invasion of Ukraine, this is the next best step that the United States can take to support Ukraine's impressive and dedicated defense," said Congressman Rogers. "President Zelenskyy has passionately requested more supplies to boost their brave defense efforts to drive out the Russian army and protect the innocent people of Ukraine. This act allows the United States to stand firmly with Ukraine without directly engaging in their war."
Congressman Rogers also voted for the comprehensive federal funding bill earlier this year that included $13.6 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine military operations and humanitarian aid.
As Ranking Member of the State and Foreign Operations subcommittee, Rogers also raised concerns directly to Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the wider implications of Russia's invasion.
"Putin’s partners in Beijing are not only supporting the invasion of Ukraine but, accelerating efforts to dominate the Indo-Pacific and overturn the rules-based international order. In this circumstance, America’s priorities should be clear," said Rogers. "The centerpiece of American strategy needs to be rallying and defending our fellow democracies, as well as other supporters of the rules-based system, against this axis of autocrats."
The House overwhelmingly passed the legislation by a vote of 417-10. The act now awaits the President's signature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.