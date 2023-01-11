Is a street still a street even if it isn’t built? That’s a question that may be facing a land developer and the Somerset City Council in the coming weeks.
The question was brought up at Monday’s City Council meeting, where council members held the first reading of a zone change on an empty lot that is situated at what should be the intersection of Early Avenue and Conley Drive.
The problem is, neither Early nor Conley “connect” to the property at present due to neither being paved up to the property.
To further muddle the issue, the part of Conley Drive that – on maps – should connect with Bourne Avenue is actually a parking lot for Somerwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
According to Somerset City Attorney John Adams, Josh Collins with Slade Properties and Development LLC recently bought the vacant lot to build an apartment complex there.
The property is currently zoned for business (B-3), meaning it would need to be rezoned by the council to a residential property (R-3) to accommodate that.
However, when council member Tom Eastham asked whether the lot has road access and whether the streets that currently don’t exist – but are plotted on city maps – are part of the city street network, Adams said that access to the lot “remains to be determined.”
Adams said that the land has been vacant for a very long time, and that he believes Collins is in the process of getting the lot surveyed to see where street access should be.
There will be more research needed in the coming days to determine what needs to be done, Adams said.
“If I sound vague, it’s because, legally, I am vague.” he told the crowd.
Eastham asked “He’s [Collins] going to verify whether we actually closed the street or not, there where it ends?”
Adams answered that was correct.
To which Eastham asked, “And the nursing home probably should have verified that before they put a parking lot over it?”
Adams responded, “We’re not to that bridge, but that bridge is seen out there. … These are all valid concerns.”
At which point, Council Member Robin Daughetee asked, “Is that bridge going to be crossed before the second reading?”
“No, I can tell you that, but I don’t know that that’s necessarily our problem. That would be the land owner’s problem,” Adams replied.
A “second reading” is required before an ordinance can be voted on by a governing body, and must take place on a different date than the first reading.
For Somerset City Council, a second reading usually takes place at the next regular meeting, but in this case, Daughetee and Eastham asked if it would be possible to delay a second reading for the zone change until the answers to their questions were available.
Adams said that could be done, but also reiterated that the zone change was separate from the road access issue, and the city might not be involved in the road access decision.
He did say, however, “Against a government agency, you can’t get squatters rights or adverse possession,” meaning that just because the nursing home has built a parking lot over where the street is supposed to be, the business may not have a claim of ownership to that space.
