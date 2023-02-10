Jail overcrowding in the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC) has become a massive issue in recent years, but there may be a light at the end of the tunnel, according to Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum.
PCDC is at a crossroads, and McCollum made that clear at a recent Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting by presenting three options for the future the nearly 34-year-old facility. Those options were to upgrade the facility, shut it down or build a new facility.
Meanwhile, President of Connect Community Village Virginia Dial has been working to build a “tiny village.” Dial’s proposed village could work in unison with the local jail system in such a way to benefit both entities.
“This community village is an initiative that will create safe living space for people coming out of incarceration, people coming out of recovery programs, and foremost, our displaced veterans,” said Dial in a past interview with the Commonwealth Journal. “The tiny village will consist of a three-phase project that will start with 25 tiny houses. We are in the process of making an offer on some property as we speak. The initiative will create an atmosphere of a safe living environment, vocational job training, and continued resources and training for success for their transition back into the community.”
Now that Jailer McCollum has introduced PCDC’s future options to the fiscal court, the county government is having a feasibility study performed to help determine their next steps of action. However, Dial envisions a possible partnership between the jail and Connect Community Village.
Dial believes that once the village is built, McCollum and other facilities that work with addicts/vets/homeless people will be able to provide recommendations for people who can stay in the village.
“They’re not looking to have a facility that’s just going to end up failing again,” said Dial.
Dial hopes that the village can help reduce recidivism and lift people up who have made mistakes in life.
“There’s resources and everything, especially in our local jails. They’ve got… re-entry programs and vocational training, and all this sort of thing,” said Dial. “When they’re out, they run into issues of affordable housing and run into issues of transportation, and it starts to get frustrating again. It starts to appear hopeless. And that’s what we want to do, we want to continue what they themselves have already started and give them that support system.”
Dial has spoken to other entities as well to get the ball rolling and feels the village is a great opportunity for the community to grow.
“We have spoke to different entities that are really excited about this program, so if we can get our government officials, our local businesses, [and] professionals on board… [this will be] a valuable thing for our community, and it’s going to create a better workforce,” said Dial. “It’s going to create a better quality of leadership in our community by helping bring these people up to their full capacity and what they can accomplish when they really put their effort into it. It’s a win-win situation for our community. It’s a win for those who want to succeed, and it’s a win for the community and the value for those who are coming out of those programs.”
As time moves forward, Dial hopes the jail, the village, and other resources for the disadvantaged can work together to end jail overcrowding and end homelessness and addiction.
“We need the support of our community and our businesses and our professional people, our industry to make this impact on our community,” said Dial.
