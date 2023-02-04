Connect Community Village and Frank Genetti, former founder and CEO of Bluegrass Ranch, announced that they have joined in a working relationship.
Connect Community Village, Inc. is a 501c3 non profit corporation. Meanwhile, Bluegrass Ranch was a newly formed organization whose foundation was built on the concept to promote the awareness and the need to assist our homeless veterans in their transition to civilian life.
Virginia Dial, founder of Connect Community Village, has supported this very same concept for the past six years. While Connect Community Village brings foundational concepts to the table, Frank Genetti brings actual experience in building a tiny house community and an extensive background in prison reentry, vocational training of disadvantaged adults and the teaching of character, life skills, and conflict resolution adding to the very solid and fundamentally founded non profit that Connect Community Village has establish.
Frank Genetti said that he is in love with the Bluegrass Ranch Concept, but that it was not feasible to implement and be successful at this time due to its unique and out-of-the-box concept. He felt that the total package and joint efforts of Connect Community Village and his past experiences with similar initiatives would be a better fit for our community and that together the two concepts would better enrich the growth and success of helping the underserved members of our community.
“After serious consideration we felt that consolidating, and combining our efforts and resources would be in the best interest of the community, and those we have targeted to serve,” Dial stated. “We are interest of the community, and those we have targeted to serve. We are excited to move forward in one accord to bring about a resolution to such issues as to move forward in one accord to bring about a resolution to such issues as homelessness, recidivism, and relapse within a valuable demographic resource of our community. An Investment in one of us, is an investment in all of us.”
Connect Community Village is a proposed tiny home initiative that will consist of individuals, including our veterans, who are seeking to develop the necessary faith based transitional skills to lead purposeful, productive, and successful lives following complex trauma, addiction recovery, and post incarceration. Connect Community will act as a conduit to assist in the development, transitioning, and equipping of the individual with the necessary life skills to return to their families and communities with a sense of a higher purpose and commitment that results in a more productive and successful life.
