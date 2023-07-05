The road to realize Virginia Dial’s dream of a community for veterans wseeking to develop faith-based transitional skills following complex trauma, substance abuse recovery, and reentry has had more than a couple bumps. However, the working people of Connect Community Village have made their success official. They recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce to the Pulaski County area their securing of land and their beginning of the building process.
Much of the work done was thanks to Dial. She has decades of work invested in helping hurting people be it in a rehab or in a jail cell. She stays busy and joked that her “calendar looks like a coloring book.”
Dial is overjoyed that her plans are finally coming to fruition.
“We were in the planning stages for so long,” said Dial. “We were in the planning stages for seven years, and it’s a really complicated endeavor. It took a lot of planning. You couldn’t just throw this thing together and make it work. It took the right people. It took the right combination of people that had the same vision and had the same commitment to our veterans to make this all come together.”
The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce scheduled and helped organize ribbon-cutting for the the Connect Community Village (CCV) and Bluegrass Veterans Ranch. There were many community leaders that attended the ribbon cutting including Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Bobby Clue, Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum, Pulaski County Government Executive Assistant John Alexander, state representatives Shane Baker and Josh Bray, and many other people who share Dial’s vision.
Bluegrass Veterans Ranch is the extension of of Connect Community Village. Dial’s ultimate goal for the village is to be self-sustaining, and the residents will manage the general store, farm, and raise animals to help cover the costs of the village.
Dial says that the dream finally feels real.
“There’s something tangible there now that we can see, we can touch, we can put a name to it,” she said.
The next steps involved will be to work on the front-end of the property, said Dial. This work won’t require the grants that CCV plans to apply for and will also allow people to see front-and-center what progress is being made and the “boots on the ground.”
While they work on that, they’ll be able to plan the layout for the tiny houses that will house the veterans who will be working on themselves.
“I’m going to get aggressive about it,” said Dial.
She’s confident that CCV will be able to secure their grant and will maybe be in operation as soon as next spring.
“I always like to think positive about those things,” continued Dial. “You don’t give up. You don’t quit looking for the best case scenario.”
Said Dial on the future of the village, “We want the tiny house community to be the most effective for them. We don’t want to do it our way. We want to do it the way that’s it going to absolutely help them succeed in their transition. Otherwise, what are we doing this for?”
Another event that readers can look forward to is a part of the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series on July 15. Connect Community Village will take part in the race in order to raise money. It will start and end downtown at the Judicial Center.
