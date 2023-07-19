Connect Community Village (CCV) has been making waves around Pulaski County. This past weekend, they held a 5K run/walk to earn money for veterans and for CCV’s Bluegrass Veteran’s Ranch, an initiative to house veterans either recovering from addiction or re-acclimating to civilian life.
President of CCV Virginia Dial said the event, the Connect Community Village 2023 Lake Cumberland Walk Run 5K Race, was “over and above,” and was impressed with the community.
Ultimately, they gained a gross of $5,000, which does not include expenses, and saw around 150 participants in total.
The race began and ended at the Judicial Plaza and wrapped all throughout downtown Somerset.
While Dial would have been happy with the event anyway, there was a single serendipitous twist that Dial felt really pushed the event over the edge.
Members of the non-profit 22 Too Many attended to show their support. “Twenty-two” refers to the estimated number of returned military veterans who take their own lives every day.
“We had participants that, if they wanted to, could represent one of those veterans and run the race for them,” said Dial. “At the end, when they crossed the finish line, they could give their number, their medal, their t-shirt, whatever they wanted to to the family.”
Attending the event was Kim Jenkins, who regularly participates in similar military-centered events, particularly those in involvement with 22 Too Many because her son Brandon took his life after having severe troubles re-acclimating to civilian life.
Jill Dicker with SKYHope Recovery Program for Women, which also helped organize the event, ran the race wearing a photo of Brandon, not knowing that Brandon’s mother was at the event.
As Dicker finished, she was approached by Jenkins who pointed to Dicker’s shirt and said, “That’s my son.”
Melissa Estep of SKYHope remarked on Facebook about this event, “I was curious as why Jill ordered an XL. Now we know that God was preparing her for this touching moment.”
Dial also described the moment as touching and said that the rain even held off so the race was run under a beautiful day.
