Connect Community Village (CCV) has been tentatively approaching their goal of creating a sober living farm for veterans. They’ve had to deal with the share of difficulties lately from cantankerous neighbors to mountains of paperwork, but things have been inching forward.
Focusing on veterans first, the village will operate as a communal farm, and residents will work, take classes, learn trades and skills, and even manage the general store.
In promotion of their mission, and in some ways a celebration, CCV will attend the Somernites Cruise car show on September 23.
Connect Community will have a large board for veterans or family of veterans to sign. CCV plans to hang the sign in their general store that they plan to have veterans operate once the village is up and running.
A primary target for the sign will be those who have had relatives who have died from suicide. CCV, for their 5k held a few weeks ago, partnered with 22 Too Many, an organization which seeks to prevent veteran suicides. CCV hopes to partner with 22 Too Many again for this event so they can promote the organization and get people in touch with resources.
Along with flyers and information promoting veterans, CCV plans to have some swag on the table.
President of CCV Virginia Dial encourages anyone who has a military vehicle to bring it to the Cruise and park it in their planned area up at Citizen’s National Bank.
Of course, as Dial points out, “Whether we have any cars or not, we’ll definitely have a good show.”
Dial says things so far with the Connect Community Village has been “progressing nicely.”
Dial hoped to have the village open by late spring, but said “we got a little bit ahead of ourselves,” on that one. Instead, they’re shooting for the latter part of 2024.
“We’re going to push through things as fast as we can while still doing things well,” said Dial.
Dial said they’re now workin on the amphitheater and still dealing with the paperwork that’s involved in such a huge task, but progress is progress.
She did stress that they have finally planted an American flag to wave out front while the village is built around it.
