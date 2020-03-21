It's been an eventful week for District 4 Constable Gary E. Baldock.
The 56-year-old constable lost the attorney hired to defend him just days after pleading not guilty in two separate federal cases against him on March 13.
In the first case, Baldock is a co-defendant with District 5 Constable Michael Wallace. Both men are charged with Conspiracy Against Civil Rights — accused of having “knowingly and willfully conspired together to injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate persons within Pulaski County, Kentucky, in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States, specifically their right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures by one acting under color of law and the right to be free from the deprivation of property without due process of law by one acting under color of law.” The indictment spans November 2018 to September 2019.
The second case, including charges of Aggravated Assault of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, stems from law enforcement's effort to serve Baldock with the first indictment. The constable is accused of wounding an FBI agent and was himself wounded as agents attempted to take him into custody on March 6.
FBI Special Agent David Lowery wrote in an affidavit, “Upon arriving at the residence, law enforcement personnel activated the emergency lights on their vehicles. Using a loudspeaker, FBI personnel announced their presence, calling out to the residence and announcing Baldock’s name multiple times. After Baldock would not respond, FBI personnel breached the front and rear doors to the residence. Agents outside the rear entry to the residence observed Baldock standing inside the residence with his hand on a holstered pistol. An agent repeatedly ordered Baldock to drop the gun while identifying himself as 'FBI.' Baldock then brandished the firearm and began shooting at the agents. An FBI agent was shot and wounded by Baldock during the exchange. FBI personnel were wearing identifying clothing that identified them as law enforcement personnel.”
Baldock and the FBI agent were reported to have been taken to a Lexington hospital, where the agent was reportedly released later that day. Upon the constable's release, he has since been lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
When Baldock was arraigned, he was represented by Lexington defense attorney Dan Carman. A preliminary hearing in the assault case and a detention hearing for both cases were scheduled for Thursday. However, they had to be postponed when Carman filed a motion to withdraw from the cases due to financial issues.
The motion was granted Wednesday. In the order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly Ingram appointed public defender Andrew Stephens to replace him and continued the hearings until Stephens and Baldock have a chance to regroup.
In regard to the conspiracy charge, an initial trial date for Baldock and Wallace has been tentatively scheduled for May 11. They face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Baldock faces up to 20 years on the aggravated assault charge.
