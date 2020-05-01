The attorney for Fifth District Constable Michael “Wally” Wallace has filed motions in federal court asking to either separate Wallace’s case from that of codefendant Gary Baldock or to separate Baldock’s additional charges from the original case.
Wallace and Fourth District Constable Baldock were charged by a federal grand jury in February with Conspiracy against Civil Rights.
Court documents claim that between November 2018 and September 2019, Wallace and Baldock conspired together to “injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate” people they were investigating, acting against the constitutional rights of suspects.
Warrants were issued for both Wallace and Baldock, and on the morning of March 6, FBI agents went to the residents of both men to serve those warrants.
But while Wallace was taken into custody peacefully, Baldock reportedly opened fire on the FBI agents sent to his Mountain View Drive home, wounding one. Agents returned fire, and Baldock was wounded.
Because of that incident, Baldock has been charged with Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and In Relation To a Crime of Violence.
Both constables have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.
Baldock remains in custody in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Wallace was released on the day of his arrest on the condition that he not be involved in any law enforcement duties.
In documents filed this week, Wallace’s attorney, Robert Norfleet, asked the judge to consider one of two separations of the case: Either separate the cases of Wallace and Baldock completely, or treat all the charges stemming from Baldock’s arrest and the shooting as a separate case from the conspiracy charges.
Norfleet argues that since Wallace was not involved in the shooting, his case should not be connected to it.
The motion says that it is demonstrated that charges come from two separate, unrelated incidents that took place at two different times – the conspiracy charges give an ending date of September 2019 and the shooting took place on March 6, 2020.
It also states that the two acts are not of a similar nature, and that there is no overlap between the motives, locations, victims or modus operandi between them.
Should the case go to trial, Norfleet believes there will be substantial amounts of evidence introduced pertaining to the shooting incident only.
“As such, there is a real danger a jury my return an impermissible verdict for Mr. Wallace based, in part, on evidence pertaining to the Baldock shooting incident. Therefore, due to the danger of a real and substantial prejudice to Mr. Wallace, the civil right conspiracy allegations offense should be severed from the Baldock shooting incident offenses,” according to court documents.
Included as a footnote in the document is a statement from Wallace and Norfleet that appears that Wallace was “the sole target of the civil rights conspiracy allegations,” based on discovery presented by the federal government.
As such, Wallace would not object if either Baldock or the government requested for the cases to be separated.
The federal government has seven days to respond to Wallace’s motion.
For now, a joint trial for both Wallace and Baldock is scheduled for June 29.
A call to the attorney for Baldock was not returned by press time Friday.
