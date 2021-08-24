The Continental Refining Company (CRC) has been awarded $1.725 million as part of $100 million in competitive grants issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) for activities designed to expand the availability and sale of renewable fuels. The HBIPP program was created to increase significantly the sale and use of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel by expanding the infrastructure for renewable fuels derived from U.S. agricultural products.
Hemisphere Limited, the parent company of Continental Refining Company (CRC), announced in November that it would invest an additional $25 million to acquire, relocate and install a soybean crushing, biodiesel refining and blending facility at the current CRC oil refinery in Somerset. CRC officials said that the ability to produce biofuels and soy-based products in Somerset will open new markets while providing farmers, CRC’s customers, vendors, investors and the community a solid AgriTech business opportunity that provides a positive economic impact for the entire region.
CRC officials also expressed their appreciation to USDA’s Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vislack, Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson, and Congressman Hal Rogers and his office, along with USDA’s Rural Development Energy Coordinators Scott Maas and Jeff Carpenter, Energy Policy Specialist Anthony Crooks, and State Environmental Coordinator Julie Anderson.
Hemisphere Limited CEO Demetrios Haseotes purchased the refinery in 2011, investing over $40 million updating and improving the facility’s crude oil refining capabilities. Although he has been known as an oil man for the last several decades, Haseotes said agriculture is the root of his family’s business and has been a major focus of Hemisphere Limited. Under the Hemisphere Limited umbrella of companies, Haseotes started Midland Farms in 2002 – now a large New York-based fluid dairy processor, and he acquired Warner Fertilizer earlier this year.
“Not only is energy independence critical to America’s economic security, creating new and inventive markets for crops like soybeans is critically important to the economies of Pulaski County and over a dozen counties in our immediate region” said Haseotes. “We must fully recognize the importance of our biofuels industries and the positive impacts they deliver to consumers and farmers by producing affordable, abundant and clean-burning fuel.
“The Southcentral and Southeastern regions of Kentucky have industries and institutions that rely on diesel fuels. And because Kentucky is a leader in the nation for soybean production, the region also has the raw materials and technology to make biodiesel at a scale that reflects the local and regional demand,” Haseotes said. “We have consulted with local, progressive Soybean producers and taken their input, and they are very encouraged about the project. We look forward to investing in the future of energy production that actually creates beneficial byproducts we can in turn sell, like high-protein fiber meal for poultry and livestock.”
Haseotes added, “Our new operation will provide energy for animal and machine, the perfect complement to our regional economy.”
The conversion of Continental’s Somerset facility is underway. CRC has initiated the permitting process with the Kentucky Division of Environmental Protection (KDEP). The biodiesel plant has been procured and engineering services are currently being performed to develop the plans necessary for installation. Its anticipated startup is in the first quarter of 2022, as is a new fuels terminal that is currently being designed with equipment procurement and installation to follow. The soybean processing equipment is deep into its design phase with equipment procurement and installation soon to follow and anticipated startup in the third quarter of 2022. Haseotes expects to receive and begin processing soybeans by second quarter of 2022.
The new venture is expected to create up to 20 new jobs with an annual payroll of over $1.2 million and an average salary range of approximately $18-20 per hour. To date, CRC said it has hired five of the needed 20 employees, with plans to hire 6 more by Summer 2021, and the rest coming on board in the forth quarter of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.