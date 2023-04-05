Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are expected. * WHERE...The Lake Wind Advisory is for Bath, Rowan, Menifee, Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley and Morgan Counties. * WHEN...The Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM today. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong will cause rough waves on area lakes, creating hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn or swamp small craft. &&