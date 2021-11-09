In July 2020, it appeared the Continental Refining Company would never again be productive and the landmark site off Monticello Street would be "repurposed."
What a difference 15 short months makes.
On Tuesday, the Continental Refining Company announced the facility will begin its reopening with fuel distribution and bulk lubricant operations, offering on-site fueling for retail, commercial and industrial, construction, agriculture and residential customers.
The refinery serves customers in Pulaski and the eight surrounding counties. CRC and Phillips 66 have entered into a marketing agreement to distribute Phillips 66 bulk lubricants and products. The company will also offer two types of transport as part of its services – large transport and tank wagon.
“We’re excited to launch this first phase of CRC’s reopening and eventual evolution into a major player in next generation of fuel, energy and food production,” said local entrepreneur and Hemisphere Limited CEO Demetrios Haseotes. “It will be an incredible convenience and benefit to the region’s farmers and other industries.”
Haseotes purchased the refinery in 2011, investing over $40 million updating and improving the facility’s crude oil refining capabilities.
After things looked bleak for a reopening, Hemisphere Limited, the parent company of Continental Refining Company (CRC), announced late last year that it would invest an additional $25 million to acquire, relocate and install a soybean crushing, biodiesel refining and blending facility at the current CRC oil refinery. The ability to produce biofuels and soy-based products in Somerset will open new markets while providing farmers, CRC’s customers, vendors, investors and the community a solid AgriTech business opportunity that provides a positive economic impact for the entire region.
"Like many rural parts of America, the Pulaski County region has industries and institutions that rely on diesel fuels. And because Kentucky is ranked No.15 in the nation for soybean production, the region also has the raw materials and technology to make biodiesel at a scale that reflects the local and regional demand," Haseotes said last November. "We have consulted with local, progressive soybean producers, taken their input and they are very encouraged about the project. We look forward to investing in the future of energy production that actually creates beneficial biproducts we can in turn sell, like high-protein fiber meal for poultry and livestock.
"Our new operation will provide energy for animal and machine, the perfect complement to our regional economy," he said.
When the announcement was made late last year, SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler congratulated CRC Grain & Biofuel and Haseotes on the company's innovative approach to transforming the Somerset refinery.
"Demetrios is one of the most innovative and aggressive businessmen I've ever been around and his love of agriculture is real," Girdler said. "Combining those two traits will prove to be a winner for Continental's latest endeavor and prove to be a tremendous help to our farmers, landowners, and the overall economy. On behalf of Somerset and Pulaski County, we are so thankful that Demetrios chose our community as his home and we appreciate his continued investment and his help of so many of our fellow citizens."
The biofuel project will create up to 20 new jobs with an annual payroll of over $1.2 million and an average salary range of approximately $18-20 per hour.
CRC announced on Tuesday that it will soon service the region as a one-stop shop for:
Fuels Equipment & Services (Spring 2022).
Common Carrier Services (Spring 2022).
CRC Fuels Terminal (Summer 2022).
More information about Continental Refining Company may be found at www.conrefco.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.