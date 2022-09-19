The Continental Refining Company (CRC) has provided an update on construction in its “AgriTech” evolution, where it is currently investing an additional $31.5 million to acquire and install a soybean crushing, biodiesel refining and blending facility at the legacy CRC oil refinery.
Storage tank facilities next to the refinery’s offices are complete, along with modifications to an industrial building that will house the biodiesel production plant. Mechanical modifications and installation for the biodiesel plant are nearing completion. Process Operators have been hired and currently training for startup later this fall.
Perhaps the most visible construction on site has occurred in the Soybean Processing Area, where the main soybean storage bins have been constructed. New buildings have now been constructed in this area to house the soybean crushing and processing equipment, along with associated product storage and loading systems.
Unfortunately, due to uncontrollable issues related to COVID 19, there have been some delays on equipment procurement and installation which will set back the opening of different phases of the project. Likely impacted will be the ability to receive soybeans, CRC will remain in close contact with the local farmers on these delays.
Though not visibly noticeable in the photos, a new fuels terminal has been established on the property as well.
The majority of its related equipment has already been received and installation has begun. The new fuels terminal will be complete and operational by end of the year.
CRC officially reopened its fuel distribution and bulk lubricant operations last November, offering on-site fueling for retail, commercial and industrial, construction, agriculture, and residential customers. CRC serves as a fuel producer and distributor based in Somerset, Kentucky serving customers in Pulaski and the eight surrounding counties. CRC has also entered into marketing agreements to distribute bulk lubricants and products. CRC recently purchased Russell County Oil as part of its expansion plans and is now selling its fuels locally at Midland Farms. The company offers two types of transport as part of its services – large tanker transport and tank wagon. Local entrepreneur and Hemisphere Limited CEO Demetrios Haseotes purchased the refinery in 2011, investing over $40 million updating and improving the facility’s crude oil refining capabilities over the years. Haseotes will now shift his focus to soybeans as the future of diesel energy production and additives at his Continental refinery.
CRC will create up to 36 new jobs with an annual payroll of over $2.65 million (including taxes and benefits) and an average salary range of approximately $18-20 per hour.
CRC is located on 77 acres in the heart of Somerset, KY. This revitalization process includes the acquisition and installation of its soybean crushing and biodiesel facility. CRC’s crushing facility will process nearly four million bushels of soybean per year (84 thousand tons) while its biodiesel refining division will generate up to five million gallons per year as planned. CRC’s product terminal will have the ability to distribute over 130 million gallons of product.
CRC intends to generate income by engaging in the sales of the below listed products and services: ULSD (Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel) both on road and off road, Gasoline, Biodiesel ranging from B6 to B100, High-protein fiber meal for animal feed (targeting the broiler chicken industry), Soy Hulls, Soybean Oil for industrial use, and Crude Glycerin
The Company will utilize local businesses to provide soybean feedstock that will be refined into biodiesel fuels to support the farm, school and community fuel needs of Pulaski County, Kentucky and surrounding regions.
Biodiesel is a domestically produced, clean-burning, renewable substitute for petroleum diesel. Using biodiesel as a vehicle fuel increases energy security, improves air quality and the environment, and provides safety benefits.
The in-state crushing facility will reduce costs for farmers, keep jobs in Kentucky, reduce wear and tear on infrastructure and contribute positively to the economies of Pulaski County and the greater Commonwealth.
The revitalized facility will have a significant economic impact, as it relies heavily on a network of local producers and has the potential to develop ancillary business opportunities through the supply chain in the region. Beneficiaries include local producers, equipment and machinery manufacturers, other value-added agriculture processors, and businesses in the construction and logistics service sectors to name a few.
More information about Continental Refining Company may be found at www.conrefco.com
