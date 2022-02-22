If April showers bring May flowers, what do February thunderstorms bring? According to experts, possible flooding and an added worry of falling trees.
Pulaski was hit with a thunderstorm Monday night/Tuesday morning that also produced a bit of rain.
Although there were no reports of major damage or flooding from that, according to Pulaski Emergency Management/911 director Aaron Ross and meteorologist Alex Borst with the National Weather Service in Jackson, what the storm did do is saturate the ground.
That means that as the rain continued to fall Tuesday and on into Wednesday morning, the chances for flooding become greater.
“So far, it looks like the rivers have been doing a pretty good job of responding to the amount of rain we got last night,” Borst said Tuesday afternoon. “Collectively, it looks like we got anywhere from a half to a three-quarter inch.”
And while there were no reports of flooding anywhere in Jackson’s coverage area as of Tuesday, Borst said the threat of it in the coming days prompted Jackson to issue a Flood watch until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
With more rain expected late Tuesday and early this morning, Ross said he expected the morning commute to have some high-water spots.
“I do expect the ground to get saturated and for some trees to begin fall,” Ross said. “I know the road guys are going to be on call. We’re as prepared as we can be.”
Then, as both men point out, another storm is expected to hit Thursday.
Borst said the lightning and thunderstorms may return Thursday morning, and there is a chance of heavy rain Thursday night.
Borst asked drivers who encounter flooding to do two things. “The biggest thing is that, if they do see flooding, to report it to us. Then, obviously, never drive through a flooded roadway. That’s the biggest concern.”
Ross echoed that statement, noting that people should watch the usual roadways where flooding is likely, like Slate Branch and Mark Wilburn.
“If you’re unfamiliar with the area, it can be misleading. You see water over the roadway and you think it’s a fairly flat roadway. In reality it actually dips down and the water can be two foot deep,” Ross said.
He continued, “I’ve seen people go through it in Jeeps, and my advice is just because you’ve got a four-wheel drive and a truck, does not mean you can do it. It may go good in the snow and in the mud, but I promise you it will not go good on a flooded roadway.”
Ross also said that while he is not expecting the kind of wind as what the area got with the last couple of storms, the saturated ground always means a potential for trees to be uprooted.
“Out on [Ky.] 80, a lot of times it seems like, it never fails. About 1 o’clock in the morning a tree will fall.”
Ross asked motorists to slow down and give themselves extra time to get where they are going, because at night, with the rain hitting the windshield and with the only light coming from the headlights of one’s own car, it’s difficult to see a downed tree until the car is right on top of it.
The good news – if there is any – is that the snow predicted in early forecasts doesn't seem like it will be an issue. While there may be some flurries as the temperature dips down into the 20s on Friday night, both men said little to no accumulation is expected.
