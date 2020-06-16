For the past two months, the families of Taiann Wilson and Matthew Coomer have been forced to relive the horror of Aug. 31, 1995, when Jeffrey Brian Coffey murdered the two teenagers in western Pulaski County.
Coffey was up for parole this month, which meant the families had to focus on victim-impact statements — always with the dark possibility in the back of their minds that somehow Coffey would be set free.
But this week, the Kentucky State Parole Board handed down the best decision possible for the Coomer and Wilson families — Coffey will spend the rest of his life in prison, with no future opportunity for parole.
"It's an amazing feeling to know that we won't have to go through this process again," said Tonya Baumgardner, Taiann's sister. "To relive such a tragedy the way we've been forced to was very difficult."
In the weeks prior to the parole hearing, the families and friends of Taiann and Matthew worked together on their statements and also garnered nearly 10,000 signatures on petitions.
"We have the best county in Kentucky," said Ray Coomer, Matthew's father. "When we needed help, the people of Pulaski County were there for us. When we needed help with the petitions, they were there for us. I cannot tell you how much I appreciate the people of Pulaski County."
Brett Whitaker, now a detective for the Commonwealth's Attorney, was a Detective for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and handled the murder investigation in 1995. He was quite pleased with the parole board's decision.
"This was justice served," Whitaker said. "These families should never have to go through this process again. It's just not fair. This is the best decision that could've been made."
Sue Wilson, Taiann's mother, was appreciative that Whitaker — who brought Coffey to justice so many years ago — was with the family when they met with the parole board via Zoom at the offices of Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery.
"Everyone was so good to us at the Commonwealth's Attorney's office, and Brett stuck right there with us the entire time," Sue Wilson said. "So many people stuck with us through this entire process, from my coworkers at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to all the law enforcement agencies.
"To all of the people who took time to sign the petitions — you had a voice," Wilson added. "When we met with the parole board, they had the petitions right there with them. They saw how many people wanted justice for Matthew and Taiann."
