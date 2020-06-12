A Somerset man will have to serve his sentence after a local judge declined to vacate it.
James Bradley Phelps, 40, is currently lodged at Northpoint Training Center near Danville. In June 2017, a Pulaski County jury convicted Phelps of felony Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Minor, Tampering with Physical Evidence and misdemeanor Voyeurism in connection to the May 2016 incident when Phelps entered his bathroom while a relative through marriage, 16 at the time, was showering and shot video with his cell phone. Phelps claimed he deleted the video before he actually viewed it.
At sentencing, the defense sought to have the verdict set aside -- arguing that there was no evidence that the video showed anything but the victim's face and that Phelps didn't direct the victim to do anything that would constitute pornography. At the time, Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp imposed the jury's recommended sentence: five years for Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Minor under 18, Tampering with Physical Evidence (one year concurrent) and Voyeurism (a misdemeanor for which the jury recommended six months concurrent).
On appeal, similar lack-of-evidence arguments were made on Phelps' behalf but a three-judge panel unanimously upheld the conviction in August 2019.
In April, Phelps' new attorney Ned Pillersdorf filed an "RCr 11.42 motion" asking Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Jerrry Cox to set aside Phelps' sentence due to ineffectiveness of original trial counsel.
The defense is now arguing that trial attorney George Bertram's apparent concession in closing arguments to the voyeurism charge ultimately led to Phelps' conviction on all charges.
In his ruling on Tuesday, Judge Cox found that Bertram's comments were part of a reasonable trial strategy.
"[T]he Court cannot ignore Phelps's actions following the incident in question and his own testimony at trial," the judge wrote. "…Phelps continually expressed remorse for his conduct over the course of his testimony at trial. While one can certainly question the prudence in letting Phelps take the stand, it is impossible to deny that trial counsel was in a tough position by the time he made the statements that Phelps now complains of."
Cox also pointed how "the appellate court noted the significant weight of evidence supporting the jury's verdict on the offense of Voyeurism…"
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, who prosecuted the case, said of the ruling, "I am pleased the Court took time to consider this matter, review the trial, read the response and make a fair decision to uphold the verdict of the jury. This was a difficult case for everyone involved and to give the Defendant a do-over – after having lost at trial and on appeal, would not have been a just result.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.