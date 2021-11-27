You’ve had the turkey ... now how about some cookies?
The John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center is hosting a “Cookie Walk” on Saturday, December 4 as a very sweet kind of fundraiser for the venerable downtown venue.
“We’re selling them by the pound,” explained the Cooper Center’s Deb Stringer. “People come in and pick out what they want. ... The Cooper Board is helping with it and everybody here is helping with it.”
Those board members and others interested in assisting the non-profit Cooper Center will be making the cookies themselves, so people are getting unique, homemade treats. Those cookies will then be set out and visitors can come and get as many as they want. The container will be weighed for a cost of $6 per pound.
“It’s fun for all,” for Stringer. “I’ve gone online and found recipes, and then I’ve got a couple of recipes myself.”
And if you have pets, they get to benefit from the Cookie Walk as well. In addition to the cookies, dog and cat treats will also be available, for the same rate of $6 per pound.
That’s not all. For $5, children can get a Christmas tree ornament to color and decorate, with the Cooper Center providing the paint.
The Cooper Center last held a Cookie Walk in 2019, after artist Dianna Mitchell took a bite out of an idea from her previous church in Ft. Wayne, Ind.
The event will take place on the main floor of the Cooper Center on North Main Street in downtown Somerset. It will be going on during the day of the Somerset-Pulaski County Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Square, so anyone already in the area for all the festivities can stop by the Cooper Center and pick up a mess of holiday cookies.
The Cookie Walk will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that Saturday.
The idea is to raise money for the aging facility, which has numerous maintenance needs.
“We’re actually trying to raise some money to supply the Cooper with air conditioning,” said Stringer. “The air conditioning went out. We’ve got a GoFundMe page out there, we’re trying to do the Cookie Walk. We’re doing okay, but we just can’t find anybody to help fund putting the air conditioning in.”
The GoFundMe is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/cool-the-cooper. So far, $315 has been raised, out of a $15,000 goal.
Anyone who wants to help make and provide cookies is welcome to volunteer, said Stringer.
Call 606-677-0333 for more information.
“Any time they want to help with anything at the Cooper, or just come by and see what we’ve got going on,” people are welcome, said Stringer. “We’ve got kid programs, we’ve got adult programs. We try to help the veterans. We’ve got a little bit of everything.”
