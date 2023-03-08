The annual Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Kentucky will return to Lee’s Ford Marina in Nancy Saturday. The Plunge sees participants take an icy dip into Lake Cumberland in order to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in a number of Olympic-style sports.
There are 11,000 people in Kentucky who have intellectual disabilities and the Polar Plunge aims to raise money for year-round sports and for health programming.
This year “plungers” can participate by attending the live Plunge at 11 am, but there also ways for “personal plungers” to join in. People who can’t make it to Lake Cumberland can register and find a creative way to plunge on their own.
Kids ages 18 and under can donate $50 to participate while all other plungers pay $75. This money will go directly to Special Olympics. Participants can register at lakecumberlandplunge.com and will receive an official Polar Plunge tee and additional prizes if they raise more money.
People can check in the day of beginning at 10 a.m. outside of the Lee’s Ford Ship Store. Following a brief ceremony beginning at 11 a.m., the plunge will get underway.
There will also be a costume contest which will be judged based on audience applause. The winner of the costume contest will receive a golden plunger.
Last year, the Polar Plunge saw 50 plungers and raised $18,000 for the special Olympics.
This year’s sponsors are Lee’s Ford Resort and Marina, The Harbor Restaurant, Amazon, Tyson, Don Franklin-Somerset, Somerset 106-WYKY, WTLO and Special Olympics Kentucky Year-Round Partners Jersey Mike’s, Texas Roadhouse and Toyota Motor Corporation.
