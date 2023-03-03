A letter credited to the board of the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center has been drafted and will be sent to a number of local entities stating their opposition to current plans to sell the building.
The letter states that the Cooper Center board “will not move and will not comply with informal eviction notices contradicting our lease, eviction efforts that are deemed forceful by means of with-holding proper maintenance to the point tenants are forced to leave and look at other venues, in hopes that the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center will also have to move out.”
Charlotte Keeney, Pulaski County Public Library Director, confirmed earlier this week that the library board had voted to sell the Cooper property, which they currently still own even though the library moved out of that building and down to South Main Street around 15 years ago.
In that previous interview, Keeney said, “We had to maintain it and use it as a library for so many years. We kind of did the same lease agreement with them, except we didn’t put a year on it. We just told them that they needed to maintain the building, and they’ve really struggled with that. ... We’ve got to do something. It’s just going to keep deteriorating because the Library Board, the district, does not have money to sink into that.”
She also noted at the time that there isn’t a buyer lined up yet, saying, “We’ve not really started talking to people or anything about it. We’re just in the beginning phases of trying to get it together. We want to make sure everything’s on the up and up. We want it as transparent as it can be.”
On Friday, Keeney declined to respond to the letter from the Cooper Center board.
Chrystal Wilson, chairperson of the Cooper Board, said that the letter is getting ready to go out to the parties to which it’s addressed.
Those parties include the Pulaski County Fiscal Court and its magistrates, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd, the Somerset City Council, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, as well as “Pulaski County Citizens.”
The text of the letter is as follows:
“As board members and the leadership of the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center, formerly Carnegie Community Art’s Center, we are greatly concerned for our non-profit and its mission to the community ending. As of late, the Pulaski County Public Library has been pursuing efforts to sell the building without the public’s knowledge and at far less than fair value with rumors for anticipated use of a bar.
“Most recently, our acting Director was asked if we had begun moving out and if we had let our renters, being resident artists, the Paranormal Museum, and individual office space rentals included, know to vacate. This was Friday, February 24, 2023. It came after a tour was given to a potential group of buyers, by the Director of the Pulaski County Public Library on February 15, 2023.
“This goes against what the general use of the building was meant for. The intent of Judy Burdine, previous Director of PCPL (reporters note: Pulaski County Public Library), worked with a board of trustees in August of 2006, with regard to using the building for the cultural enrichment of the community. This board of trustees included Ruby Kelly, Kim Perkins, Pauline House, and Jim Evans.
“In recent past times, we have been unable to submit claims to the insurance company of the PCPL for flood damage due to pipes bursting at Christmas and have also been unable to get our HVAC systems repaired, which has caused long-term tenants to vacate, as well as our restaurant to be closed, due to temperatures in the summer and winter being intolerable. We feel that the neglect in assisting us with the HVAC repairs have been a means of forceful eviction.
“In December of 2021, the boiler went out. The PCPL ‘repaired’ it by the middle of April. By then, the air conditioning needed used with changes in season, temperature, and at that point, we found that there was also no AC. Then, again, when temperatures dropped, the boiler was not able to adequately heat the building. When we contacted PCPL, they said they would put no more money into the building. There has been no heating or air conditioning since, other than our purchasing and use of space heaters and mobile AC units. So yes, this has been an ongoing issue, and it is appearing to us at this point, the reason for putting us off and then refusing to repair was to starve us out without having to formally evict us.
“Our lease with the PCPL states we have a responsibility for maintaining the building, but as a renter, who is non-profit and relies on fundraising, donations, and grants, that generally falls along the lines of general maintenance such as custodial duties, not allowing needed repairs to linger for long periods of time without bringing awareness to the landlord, changing light-bulbs, etc. Expecting a non-profit, who receives no regular funding from the city, county, or federal government, to replace a boiler and five AC units is an impossible feat.
“We do have a way of repairing each AC unit based solely on the cost of parts, but we cannot even attempt that with the sale of the building. Additionally, Somerset Community College HVAC students have helped in efforts to repair our system, and are willing to continue to if the building remains as is, and we can purchase the parts needed for them to gain their real-life experience for supporting them in learning their trade.
“With normal real estate operations, the operational maintenance is required by the owner of the property which requires their capital. In order to operate, the PCPL receives taxes based on the community residents’ property, the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center does not, yet the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center does also belong to the community and its residents.
“Although the deed stipulates that the building was to be utilized for educational purposes by the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare because it was gifted by purchase through application for a 100 percent public benefit allowance, the deed expired after 30 years, which would have been in 1998. ...
“We are not at odds with our Public Library board, we don’t want to fight, but to do what is right, we are ready and willing to go to battle for this community, its residents and for our mission. Perhaps we, as a community can also be gifted the property for continued use and promoting cultural arts and the local artists by same application as to the federal government by the Pulaski County Public Library in 1968.
“Regardless, of the desire or need to sell the building, it should be looked at fully, to determine legalities and ethics alike. The John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center has remained a valuable cultural resource for Somerset and the surrounding Lake Cumberland Region for some time and endeavors to for generations to come.
“Once this building is sold, it will never be obtained for the community again. We have very few venues locally that can be rented by individuals for music shows, weddings, showers, recitals, etc. that do not have alcohol sales on-site. Furthermore, we have other non-profit organizations that use it regularly such as Girl Scouts, bunco club, sewing club, chess club, Lake Cumberland Blues Society, Lexington ACLU, and many more.
“We are open to public use and often plan events that are free for the public to attend. These events include, art exhibits to support our resident artists and to encourage other community artists to showcase their talent, with additional arts and crafts by local artists located in our Yellow Umbrella Shoppe for sale; ghost hunts, which even lead to two different groups, one out of Harlan County, Kentucky and another from Ohio to tour and test for paranormal activities, both of which are on podcasts and YouTube.
“Lastly, this building has been maintained by a small group of volunteers who spend their time and their own funds to keep the Cooper Community Arts Center open to the public. We are struggling but still pushing forward. We have a minimal budget based on donations, fundraising, and grants that become available. There is barely enough money to pay the regular bills, such as electricity, elevator maintenance, internet, cleaning supplies, office supplies, and daily consumables like toilet paper, which is where our city and county supporters have stepped in to assist us.
“So again, this is to inform the community that the non-profit, John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center will not move and will not comply with informal eviction notices contradicting our lease, eviction efforts that are deemed forceful by means of with-holding proper maintenance to the point tenants are forced to leave and look at other venues, in hopes that the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center will also have to move out. Please help us in saving this beloved monument to the past and our legacy for the future of the arts in Pulaski County.
“Sincerely,
Board Members of the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center”
Adam Richardson, president of the Pulaski County Public Library Board, had not had a chance to read the letter yet when he was offered the opportunity for comment.
However, he did respond to the situation in general, noting that the library board’s decision about the Cooper property had been unanimous.
“Their lease is a dollar a year — they’ve had that for the last however many years they’ve been there. Their obligation was to take care of the facility, and they’ve not done that,” said Richardson of those operating the Cooper Center. “The library doesn’t have an ability to care for it the way it needs to be. It needs a lot of work. It’s an old building. It’s not within our purview to continue to be able to maintain it (for) what it deserves.
“That’s the reason for the sale. It’s nothing against the (Cooper) people,” he added. “If they stay there with whoever the new owner might be, that would be great. We’d love to see that happen. But they don’t seem to be able to purchase the building or to care for it, and we can’t either. That’s the issue that we’ve come to. We’ve talked about this with them for years. This is not a new or surprise event. This has been in talks for a long time.”
