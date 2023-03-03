Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...The worst of the winds have diminished across the area late this evening but west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will continue into the early morning hours. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&