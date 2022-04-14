A plea for help to the Pulaski County Fiscal Court from a member of the community has drawn a response from the board of the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center.
On Tuesday, Carl Skaggs, representing himself as a member of the Lake Cumberland Jammers musical group that performs regularly at the Cooper Center, appeared at the meeting of the Fiscal Court to speak. The Cooper Center was formerly known as the Carnegie Community Arts Center — the former library building in downtown Somerset.
Skaggs’ purpose was to ask for the county government’s assistance in getting funds to make much-needed repairs at the ailing facility.
“It was 11-and-a-half years ago that we started working with the Carnegie. It was in not very good shape at the time,” said Skaggs. “But now it’s in even worse shape because of the virus that hit us and a lot of other problems. Because the building is 110 years next year. That means everything in that building has had many, many years of maybe not the best care. ...
“... Now that building is being staffed by all volunteers and because of the virus we’ve had less than normal usage of the building by the public. But that is coming back,” he added. “But before they can utilize that building to serve the citizens of Pulaski County through the children’s art programs they have there, the artists that display their artwork there, the musical artists which I’m a part of ... It seems the heating and air system has been almost resuscitated but not quite. They managed to keep the heat on last winter, but the air conditioning system has not worked for a year and a half. Now I understand that its anywhere from $6,000 to $20,000 that they do not have to put that air conditioning back in working order.”
Skaggs said he volunteered to be a consultant with the Cooper’s board of directors, which he was a part of in the past. He asked if the county can financially assist in anyway to put the system in working order, and will involve himself through participation in community concerts and other fundraising opportunities.
“If the court could see the work they’re doing and donate some financial help to the (Cooper Center) and the citizens of Pulaski County that utilize that building, then I will personally make sure that I and the Lake Cumberland Jammers do all they can to raise money for that building,” said Skaggs.
He said that the group has donated $20,000 or more over the years to the facility since starting to play there every Tuesday over the last decade.
He also told the Fiscal Court that the Pulaski County Library, which owns the Cooper building has not helped with the maintenance of the building and its environmental system.
“I wish they would (help) but they have not. They have made it pretty clear they do not have the funds or the interest in doing anything to restore that building or keep the maintenance of that building,” said Skaggs of the library. “They lease it to the current residents there — I believe it’s about $1 a year. But with that agreement, the person or group that has been there for years is responsible for the maintenance and care of the building.”
On Wednesday, Chrystal Wilson, chair of the Cooper Center board, sent a response to Skaggs’ comments to the Commonwealth Journal, addressing the situation at the building and clarifying Skaggs’ relationship with the Cooper.
“... Carl Skaggs does not represent the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center nor does he represent any member of the board of directors,” read the statement. “Mr. Skaggs is a member of the Lake Cumberland Jammers who utilize the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“The volunteers who manage the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center have been doing local fundraising efforts to raise the money for the much-needed AC unit for the center. In the fall of 2020, the boiler that heats the Cooper went out and was replaced by the Pulaski County Library Board April 2021. It was a large expenditure, but much needed for the Cooper to reopen,” continued the statement. “In May 2021, the AC units failed and could not be repaired. It’s a huge expense. The Cooper cannot have summer events inside the building with the absence of AC. We have been fundraising since last year (2021) and doing what we can to keep this beautiful building open and running for the community.
“The John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center is a community center that supports all arts (music, art, creativity, education, and so on). We open our doors to organizations who need a meeting room or event room at no cost. We work with all members of the community and welcome them to our center. As we are often approached by community members wanting to start new events, we support and assist with each new endeavor. This support is provided by unpaid volunteers who love the building and want to see it utilized by the community.
“... Carl Skaggs does not represent the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center volunteers or board of directors. We are working with the Pulaski County Library Board to get the AC units replaced. As we continue to work toward our goal, we will continue with fundraising efforts and ask the community for any support they can provide.”
Deb Stringer, one of the two co-directors of the Cooper Center, spoke with the Commonwealth Journal Thursday about the fundraising efforts that are going on. The Cooper Center has tried numerous things, including a holiday Cookie Walk last December, and the “For the Cooper!” benefit concert featuring regional acts held last March at Pulaski County High School.
The latest idea is taking advantage of the busy Somerset streets during Somernites Cruise events — which start up again next weekend — by holding a yard sale outside of the Cooper Center as the Cruise is going on.
“We’re renting out the tables and will set them out there, lined around the building,” said Stringer. “Other people (outside the Cooper) can come (and sell their items), they can rent the table, they can call me and I’ll rent the tables out. They just bring their stuff, we’ll set it up, and when the car show’s over, they take their stuff and go home. It’s simple and we’ve already got people interested in doing that.”
To participate, call Stringer at 859-967-3263.
So far, a little over $1,000 has been raised for the necessary maintenance — but about $30,000 to $40,000 is needed for the air conditioning, and to finish out the heating in the old building, another $1,000 would go a long way, noted Stringer.
“The boiler is new and it’s working, but it’s the pipes that need to be fixed,” she said, of the Cooper’s heating system.
Stringer said that in addition to the Cellar eatery in the Cooper basement, they’re looking to renovate the upstairs kitchen to be a catering facility. The Cooper also hosts “Princess Parties” and “Hero Parties” for young children to have fun with favorite fictional characters as a means to bring money in, and have more events like bake sales planned on the horizon.
And if you just straight up want to donate to help the Cooper Center out, those dollars are more than welcome as well. Those interested can call the Cooper Center at 606-677-0333 or contact Stringer personally.
“We rely on donations and things like that,” said Stringer. “Right now, we’re looking for people that can write grants, that can work with us (on acquiring funds through grants). ... If there is any body that write grants and want to work with a non-profit for the community to help preserve this old building, it would be awesome.”
Keeping the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center alive and functioning well has been a struggle from the beginning, but those behind it and those who use it are dedicated to seeing that mission through, to provide the community with a place for artists to work, to exhibit their products, to help youth grow their creativity, and to serve so many other local needs.
“We’re just trying different avenues,” said Stringer. “Whatever we think is going to bring in some revenue, that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
