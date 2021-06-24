The John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center has undergone many changes over the years. So has the Cellar eatery, on the lower level of the downtown Somerset facility.
This Saturday, the Cellar opens its doors once again.
Deb Stringer and Alice Muse are the current co-directors of the Cooper Center (formerly known as the Carnegie Community Arts Center), in the old post office and library building on North Main Street. Diane Giddens recently stepped down from the position due to health issues, and Stringer and Muse took over earlier this month.
Stringer had already been a culinary presence with the Cooper Center, cooking for events as well as her “Breakfast with Deb” offerings, while Muse, a former guidance counselor at Pulaski County High School, was an artist initially brought in as “Director of the Circle of Art,” working with various artists at the Cooper Center, and has taught painting lessons out of her home and at Hobby Lobby.
“We had that space open since before the pandemic,” said Muse. Different individuals have been brought in to cook for and operate the Cellar facility over the last few years, but it’s been essentially empty since October. ... It was sitting empty and it’s a perfectly good spot.”
Muse’s husband Scott had come on board already to help the Cooper Center with some of its theme dinners, something the facility plans on doing more in the future — the “Mafia Night” fundraiser in late May was something he cooked for — but “he didn’t want to take that plunge by himself” with the Cellar.
“We kind of toyed around with ideas and interviewed people and really couldn’t find anybody that (represented) what we wanted,” said Muse. “So Deb and I just decided, ‘Hey, we’ll do it ourselves.’”
Stringer has worked in a number of restaurants as a self-taught cook; “My granny has taught me, and I just went from there,” she said, observing that she’s not a chef but rather a “dang good cook.” She’ll be coming up with menu items that are “not like anything that you would have around here; Deb’s pimento cheese panini is a bit different,” said Muse. “It’s homemade and it’s really good.”
The Cellar will be serving a variety of soups, salads and sandwiches — daily specials, as well as a regular menu. Stringer will keep up that homemade feel, even “farm-to-table,” she noted. Healthy options are planned as well, but so are more traditional recipes.
“I got a lot of my granny’s recipes and stuff, which aren’t too healthy, but we’re revising them,” she said with a laugh.
Muse came to the Cooper Center to teach art classes and came out of the deal as a co-director. “Once I came on board, I saw a lot of potential here at the Cooper,” she said. “There are some things that just need to be updated, a facelift. We’re excited about it, because we can open up to the community and have something good.”
Stringer noted that there were a lot of “sad people” when the Cellar wasn’t open. It’s done pretty good business for the non-profit Cooper Center when open; “It’s not what you do if you’re in a hurry to come and get something, not like a drive-thru,” said Muse.
That said, the Cellar will offer curbside service — call ahead and order and they’ll run your food out to your car. They may also do some “dock dinners,” where you call in, make your order, and drive behind the Cooper Center and pick it up on the building’s back dock. And of course, people can come in, sit down and eat in the beautifully decorated “cellar” area of the Cooper Center.
The Cellar is officially opening this Saturday (with live music by Chris Lackey) at 11 a.m., and intends to continue doing so for Somernites Cruise weekends. They also took part in Thursday’s Sample of Somerset event downtown. Normally, they’ll be open for lunch on Tuesdays through Fridays; Muse said they’re still working on exact hours, but likely serving from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
They’ll also be cooking for event dinners and regular dates like Tunes @ Noon at the Cooper Center, noted Muse. A special luau dinner is planned for August 13. Muse noted that for University of Kentucky sports events, they may make dinners with a large TV available so diners can watch.
Even though Stringer and Muse have been busy bringing the Cooper Community Arts Center into a new era, they’ve still found time to be excited about the latest incarnation of the Cellar — or as Stringer put it, “We’re pumped.”
